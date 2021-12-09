Bun Bowls with Sautéed Cabbage, Mushrooms and Spare Ribs

Chả giò (Vietnamese fried spring rolls) are one of my all-time favorite foods, but I reserve making them for special occasions because they can be labor intensive. To get the same satisfying crunch you get from chả giò but with about a quarter of the effort, I shallow-fry raw rice paper until it is puffed and über crispy. For the vegetable-heavy filling, I use cabbage and mini king oyster mushrooms, but you can use any produce you have lingering in your fridge. If you didn’t make the spare ribs, you can use 2 cups of any leftover cooked pork in their place.