Pressure Cooker Suon Ram Man (Vietnamese Caramelized Pork Spare Ribs)

Add the shallots and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring, until just starting to soften, about 1 minute. Add the coconut water and use a rubber spatula or wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits at the bottom of the pot. Add the caramel, fish sauce and 1 teaspoon black pepper and stir to combine. Return all of the spare ribs to the pot; the sauce will not cover all of the meat and that is OK. Follow the manufacturer’s guide for locking the lid and set to pressure cook on high for 13 minutes (the cooker will take 10 to 12 minutes to come up to pressure before it begins cooking).