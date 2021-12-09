Sheet Pan Shrimp Broil
This dish came together by a happy accident, since I originally wanted to do a Viet-Cajun version of a shrimp boil but couldn’t find Cajun seasoning at H Mart. Blame it on my love for BTS or anything with punchy Korean flavors, but I found myself reaching for a container of dried kimchi seasoning, and now I sprinkle it on everything. If you can’t find dried kimchi seasoning, you can use the flavor packets from instant kimchi ramen, which can be found nearly everywhere nowadays.
Set a rack in the center of the oven and heat to 450 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil.
Use sharp kitchen shears to cut through the shells on the top of the shrimp tails (avoid the heads and the tip segment at the end of the tail), making sure you cut through the top of the flesh, and then devein the shrimp while keeping the shells as intact as possible. Transfer the shrimp to a large bowl and chill in the refrigerator while you cook the potatoes.
In a medium bowl, combine the potatoes, 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon of kimchi seasoning. Toss to coat and then spread out on the prepared baking sheet. Roast in the oven, stirring the potatoes once halfway through, until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 20 minutes.
While the potatoes roast, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining butter and cook, stirring occasionally, until completely melted, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce, lime zest and juice and 1 tablespoon kimchi seasoning. Season with more fish sauce, if desired. Remove the pan from the heat, cover with a lid and set the butter aside.
Remove the baking sheet from the oven and switch to the broiler setting, heating it to high. Remove the bowl of shrimp from the refrigerator and add the baby corn on top of the shrimp. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and toss until well-coated. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of kimchi seasoning and toss again until well-coated.
Add the shrimp and corn to the sheet pan with the potatoes and broil until the shrimp are just cooked through and the shells are starting to brown in spots, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle half of the flavored butter mixture over the shrimp and vegetables. Stir gently to coat.
Transfer the shrimp, corn and potatoes to a large serving bowl or platter (or serve directly on the baking sheet). Serve immediately with remaining flavored butter, lime wedges and warm toasted bread on the side.
