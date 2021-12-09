Sheet Pan Shrimp Broil

This dish came together by a happy accident, since I originally wanted to do a Viet-Cajun version of a shrimp boil but couldn’t find Cajun seasoning at H Mart. Blame it on my love for BTS or anything with punchy Korean flavors, but I found myself reaching for a container of dried kimchi seasoning, and now I sprinkle it on everything. If you can’t find dried kimchi seasoning, you can use the flavor packets from instant kimchi ramen, which can be found nearly everywhere nowadays.