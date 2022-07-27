Downtown’s NoMad Hotel reopens as Hotel Per La with a new rooftop bar and restaurant

Bar Clara

Bar Clara, a poolside rooftop bar and restaurant in downtown, is the first food and beverage concept to open within the new Hotel Per La, formerly the site of the NoMad Hotel. Taking inspiration from the building’s former use as the Bank of Italy, the menu leans Mediterranean with options such as calabrese-stuffed snapper; scallops with pistachio vinaigrette; prawns with harissa and charred lemon; and whipped feta. From the bar, coastal wines and cocktails such as a color-coded “rainbow” of spritzes are available. Bar Clara is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; in September, Hotel Per La’s remaining food and beverage operations are set to begin — including a ground-floor restaurant, a lobby bar and a cafe.

649 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, (213) 358-0000, hotelperla.com

Downtown’s new rooftop bar with Mediterranean fare offers seating on a rooftop patio and inside the bar area; in the evening, poolside seating opens up to Bar Clara guests as well. (Sierra Prescott / Bar Clara)

LouLou Restaurant & Lounge

LouLou is now open atop outdoor shopping mall Santa Monica Place, bringing French-Mediterranean cuisine to the Westside from husband-and-wife team Erik and Florence Chol (the Globe Theatre). The French Riviera-inspired fare includes oysters, tartines, house-made pastas, Niçoise salad, charcuterie boards, brunch, sandwiches, quiche and pizza, plus cocktails, a French and California wine list, and a patio with an ocean view. LouLou is open Monday to Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

395 Santa Monica Place, #300, Santa Monica, (323) 410 - 2337, loulousantamonica.com

Saffy’s Coffee & Tea Shop

The anticipated coffee shop and bakery from the team behind Bavel, Bestia and Saffy’s is now open in East Hollywood. Saffy’s launched in early June , and its adjacent sibling concept, Saffy’s Coffee & Tea Shop, is now offering lattes, coffees and seasonal fresh pastries such as buttermilk biscuits, whole wheat chocolate cookies and boysenberry Danishes from pastry chef and co-owner Genevieve Gergis. Saffy’s Coffee & Tea Shop is now open Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended days of operation to follow.

4845 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles, (424) 699-4845, saffysla.com/saffys-coffee-and-tea-shop

The new bakery and coffee shop from Saffy’s is now open with danishes, lattes and more, and with a plan for daily operating hours in the future. (Brigitte Neman / Saffy’s Coffee)

Propaganda Wine Bar

A new biodynamic-focused wine bar in the Arts District is serving bottles and by-the-glass pours, tasting flights and Italian shared plates. The new wine bar from Yan Wong and Claudio Villani (San Francisco’s Inovino & Altovino) serves an almost exclusively Italian wine and aperitivi list, which rotates frequently. Bites include tinned fish, salumi, Roman pinsa flatbreads, ’nduja-and-burrata crostini, salads and gelati. Propaganda is open Tuesday to Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 2 to 9 p.m.

950 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (213) 947-3200, propaganda.wine

Prosperity Market Scavenger Hunt

A citywide scavenger hunt will kick off in August in support of L.A.’s Black-owned shops, restaurants and other small businesses. In celebration of Black Business Month, L.A.’s pop-up, community-building farmers market Prosperity Market is reprising its monthlong scavenger hunt, which will lead participants to more than 50 businesses and provide prizes such as gift cards and hidden activations. Each week Prosperity Market will release new clues via Instagram (@prosperity.market) and its website; a map will also help guide the way to locales such as Hotville Chicken, Sip & Sonder, and 1010 Wine Bar. Upon arriving, scavenger hunters must snap the location’s displayed QR code for points; additional points can be garnered through purchases made at each stop, with winners announced at an event on Aug. 27.

Various locations, prosperitymarketla.com/2022-black-business-scavenger-hunt