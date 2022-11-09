Advertisement
Dinner rolls so buttery and tender, you’ll never buy them again

Soft and Buttery Dinner Rolls | A Classic Thanksgiving
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving package, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Yeast rolls offer an extra utensil at Thanksgiving dinner, for swiping and mopping up all the delicious flavors on the plate. These rolls are sweetened lightly with honey and enriched with milk. Basting the rolls a few times with butter is what sets them apart from your average frozen dinner rolls and gives them their luxurious pillowy texture.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 2, 2022: Yeast rolls prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 2, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Soft and Buttery Dinner Rolls

3 hours, mostly unattended
Makes 16
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

