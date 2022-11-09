Soft and Buttery Dinner Rolls

Yeast rolls offer an extra utensil at Thanksgiving dinner, for swiping and mopping up all the delicious flavors on the plate. These rolls are sweetened lightly with honey and enriched with milk. Basting the rolls a few times with butter is what sets them apart from your average frozen dinner rolls and gives them their luxurious pillowy texture. Make the rolls up to a few hours before you need them and rewarm them in the oven for 5 minutes just before serving for hot dinner rolls everyone will fight over.

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving package, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.