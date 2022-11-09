The simplest method for the most fantastic cranberry sauce

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Homemade cranberry sauce is worth the small effort it takes to make — because it just isn’t Thanksgiving without that zing. Whether you use fresh or frozen cranberries, orange zest and segments are a wonderful way to perk up the cooked fruit.

Get the recipe:

Citrus Cranberry Sauce Time 20 minutes Yields Makes 1 1/2 cups