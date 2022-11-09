Advertisement
The simplest method for the most fantastic cranberry sauce

By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Homemade cranberry sauce is worth the small effort it takes to make — because it just isn’t Thanksgiving without that zing. Whether you use fresh or frozen cranberries, orange zest and segments are a wonderful way to perk up the cooked fruit.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 1, 2022: Cranberry sauce prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 1, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Citrus Cranberry Sauce

20 minutes
Makes 1 1/2 cups
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

