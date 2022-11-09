Double-Crust Apple Pie

There’s no more comforting or classic fall dessert than apple pie. And while many recipes call for precooking apples, this is a simple, straightforward approach that still delivers great results. A mix of tart and sweet apples combines with sugar, flour and just enough cinnamon to perfume the fruit in a buttery, crispy crust that beautifully contrasts with the fruity filling. To make your life easier, make the pie dough the day before you need it so you can roll and assemble the pie the day you plan to serve.

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.