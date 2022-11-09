Advertisement
Food

The only dough recipe you need for perfect Thanksgiving pies

VIDEO | 11:28
Basic Pie Pastry Dough | A Classic Thanksgiving
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

A great crust is the supporting star for your Thanksgiving pies. My method uses ice-cold butter and water and a food processor to combine those ingredients quickly and efficiently with the flour. The result is a flaky and super-buttery crust that works well as a base for pumpkin and pecan pies or to encase a double-crust stunner like apple pie.

Get the recipes:

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 3, 2022: Apple pie prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 3, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Double-Crust Apple Pie

2 hours 30 minutes, plus cooling
Serves 8
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 2, 2022: Pecan pie prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 2, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

'Not Too Sweet' Pecan Pie

1 hour 45 minutes, plus cooling
Serves 8
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 2, 2022: Pumpkin pie prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 2, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Classic Pumpkin Pie

2 hours, plus cooling
Serves 8

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

