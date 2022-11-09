The only dough recipe you need for perfect Thanksgiving pies

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

A great crust is the supporting star for your Thanksgiving pies. My method uses ice-cold butter and water and a food processor to combine those ingredients quickly and efficiently with the flour. The result is a flaky and super-buttery crust that works well as a base for pumpkin and pecan pies or to encase a double-crust stunner like apple pie.

Get the recipes:

Double-Crust Apple Pie Time 2 hours 30 minutes, plus cooling Yields Serves 8

'Not Too Sweet' Pecan Pie Time 1 hour 45 minutes, plus cooling Yields Serves 8