Chef That! Pork Belly Cubano!
Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer turns crisp-skinned pork belly into a cheesy Cubano sandwich with Gruyère, pickles and mustard.
Watch chef Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer make his “deeply nostalgic” version of a Cubano sandwich with crispy-skin pork belly, mojo rub, pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese, plus two perfect accompaniments: mariquitas Cubanas, or fried banana chips, and a mamey milkshake made with the luscious fruit, a kind of sapote. Find Kahn’s full “Chef That!” recipes at these links for the Cuban sandwich, mariquitas Cubanas and mamey milkshake,
More “Chef That!”
— ‘Chef That!’ Or how chefs cook — and think — different than the rest of us
— Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes a Thai Ice Cream Sundae
— Socalo’s Mary Sue Milliken makes Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs
— Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
— Chef Tips! With Mary Sue Milliken!
