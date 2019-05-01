The Mother’s Day gifts fit moms really want (no peonies, please)

Consider this a plea from all of us active moms: Please, please, please, no more pajamas, perfume or peonies for Mother’s Day.
Instead, we’d rather have clothes, gear and goods that we can use in our happy place — on the trail, SUP board or tennis court, or to recover from said sweaty efforts.
From performance tees to hydration packs to ear buds that finally let us get a good night’s sleep, here are a few hints for the “tough mudder” in your life.
1. Throwing shade
When her shades have seen better days, give mom some rose-colored glasses that won’t fall apart. Raen’s sophisticated yet sporty shades are designed and made in California with reinforced hinges, 100% UVA/UVB protection and a one-year warranty. $135, Raen.com
2. Sun sense
Throw on this lightweight quick-drying hoodie made of UPF 25+ jersey to head off sunburn or chills after a run on the beach. $70, Prana.com
3. Sleep savior
Mom can’t remember the last time she got a decent night’s sleep, and frankly, it’s starting to affect her workout. These wireless Bose Sleepbuds are a bit pricey for a unitasker — they can’t be used as headphones for your music — but considering how effective they are at masking snoring and loud street noise, many will find them worth it. $250, Bose.com
4. On-the-go hydration
Whether she’s hiking, cycling or just taking in an outdoor concert, water is essential. The low-profile Osprey Kitsuma holds a 2.5-liter reservoir of H2O and has a mesh-covered back panel and roll-edge straps for comfort, as well as pockets for energy bars. $65, Osprey.com.
5. Mother/daughter leggings
Let other people have their mommy-and-me dresses. She’d rather have matching mother/daughter running leggings or shorts from Athleta in a cool lilac and blue swirl. Contender leggings $89, Printed chit chat capris for girls $44, Athleta.gap.com
6. Fast feet
You can’t beat a new pair of kicks, especially ones that just might improve her “personal best.” Swiss performance brand On’s Cloudswift trainer is breathable yet supportive with its high firm arch but not overly plush, making it feel fast and responsive. $150, On-Running.com
7. Muscle relief
It’s hard not to love a spa day, but for moms who train hard, a sports recovery massage is just the ticket. Massage Envy has added a 30-minute treatment using Hyperice’s Hypervolt vibration gun called Rapid Tension Relief, or an abbreviated version can be paired with a massage or assisted stretch to ease aches and pains. The Rapid Tension Relief 30-minute service is $50, add-on $10 with purchase of massage. Massageenvy.com
8. Board, not bored
Here’s some incentive to get back on the water. These recycled polyester Waverider boardies give just the right amount of coverage whether she’s surfing or getting in a morning stand-up paddleboarding session. $59, Patagonia.com
9. Red-hot performance
Is there such a thing as a performance-enhancing top? Under Armour says so. Its new tees have a mineral-infused fabric that is said to absorb and reflect your body’s energy back to tissues and muscles, improving endurance and strength. Either way, it’s light, moves with you, and has the right fitted shape to become your new go-to exercise shirt. $50, underarmour.com
10. For the gym and beyond
Outdoor Voices’ court skort is the workout/athleisure hybrid a multitasking mom needs. Equally at home on the treadmill and while running errands afterward, the knit skirt has a generous side opening that allows for a wide range of motion and a peek at the contrasting-color bike shorts. $55, Outdoorvoices.com
11. Cute and comfy
Mom will reach for these colorful, retro-looking Ellesse Borgaro slides after a swim or yoga, with their soft terry strap and cushy footbed. $45, Ladyfootlocker.com