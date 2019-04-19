Behind The Scenes of Festival of Books with Latinas Who Hustle

"The fact that there is a section just for the Latin community in the largest Festival of Books it's a huge step towards representation, and being part of this event was truly a privilege! As a Mexican girl born and raised in a small town, Digital media has always been the door to the world and having the opportunity to show my audience this event, full of talented and diverse people was an experience I will never forget. There is a long way to go but thanks to LA Times for making this event every year more inclusive and diverse."