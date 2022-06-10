Kayla K. Horacek

Counsel

With 15 years in practice, Kayla Horacek has extensive experience handling divorce and family law matters, including business evaluations, complex property division, child custody issues, and litigation over contested matters. In addition to her certification as a family law specialist, Horacek is an accredited minor’s counsel and has experience as a behavioral technician for children with autism — a combination that provides her with a deeper appreciation of legal issues concerning children with special needs.

Horacek has extensive experience in dissolution matters, including child custody, property division and support. She also has a deep understanding of paternity matters and domestic violence issues. In addition, she handles transactional family law matters such as prenuptial, postnuptial, and cohabitation agreements. Active in her community and in the legal profession, Horacek volunteers her time representing pro bono clients through the Harriet Buhai Center for Family Law in Los Angeles, where she serves on the Board of Directors.