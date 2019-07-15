An L.A. school races to save the planet

Latinos made up 16% of the overall workforce nationally, but only 7% of the STEM workforce, according to a Pew Research Center study released in early 2018. STEAM Legacy has an enrollment of almost 600 students, 98% of whom are Latino. Though graduation rates in 2015 for Latino students in Los Angeles County were about 80%, according to data from the California Department of Education, STEAM Legacy has an average graduation rate of 94%, according to U.S. News and World Report.