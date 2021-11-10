7 mandatory items to go with the Soundcloud entrance music in your head

(Mike Gallegos/For The Times; Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Reese Cooper, Prada, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Baxter of California; Lakers photos by L.A. Times Staff)

Louis Vuitton

(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton’s new A Piece of the Rainbow collection is as eye-catching as a package of Skittles thanks to a colorful array of items including an LVSE Monogram flower quilted hoodie jacket, which is made from recycled technical fabric. (Note: Pieces, including sunglasses, are selling quickly.) Diehard Lakers fans already know what to scoop up — everything purple and yellow that the French luxury brand has to offer, of course. $3,450. louisvuitton.com

Saint Laurent

(Saint Laurent)

The tunnel walk is meant for showing off your style, and this season, why not carry French brand Saint Laurent’s corduroy Nuxx duffle bag? Adorned with the label’s name in gold lettering on one side, the medium blue bag has two long top handles as well as an adjustable and detachable padded shoulder strap. $1,590. ysl.com

Balmain

(Balmain)

Balmain’s sneaker line from Olivier Rousteing is the kind of footwear the future is made for. The khaki suede and knit B-Bold sneakers, which have platform soles with silver-finish metal, have straps and are ready to give the Yeezys in your sneaker collection a serious run for their money. These are the kind of kicks that tell onlookers you’re absolutely winning at the game of life. $1,250. balmain.com

Tom Ford

Tom Ford watch (Tom Ford)

At a time when logo-mania is still a thing, the new N.003 Tom Ford series of high-end watches from the designer and director are tasteful and elegant without the bling factor. The stainless-steel watch case comes with a black, white or chrome dial. As Ford said in press materials, “I wanted to bring the focus back to the elegance of the watch face by stripping back the numerals and emphasizing the clean, sophisticated design.” $2,000 including watch strap. tomford.com

Baxter of California

Baxter of California skin concentrate BHA (Baxter of California)

Get your face back in the game by using L.A. brand Baxter of California’s Skin Concentrate BHA. The potent serum will give your skin a fresh glow, and includes Vitamin E, to help lessen fine lines and calm skin irritation, as well as Beta Hydroxy Acid to unclog pores and reduce redness. If worn out and about during daytime, use an SPF moisturizer over the serum. $37. baxterofcalifornia.com

Prada

Prada bag (Prada)

Prada’s new On Ice capsule collection is a combination of high-performance sports pieces — think ski goggles, ski boot bags, skis and snowboards — and the style factor you expect from the luxe Italian brand. Part of this high-end mix is the colorful Re-Nylon bag, which is part shoulder bag and part backpack and created from Prada’s signature yarn made from recycled ocean plastic. The bag can easily store a phone, an extra face mask, keys and other small goodies. $1,590. (Available at Prada in Beverly Hills along with a Prada On Ice pop-up event.) (310) 278-8661, prada.com

Reese Cooper

Reese Cooper cargos (Reese Cooper)

L.A. designer Reese Cooper’s organic dye cargo trousers aren’t exactly your cargo pants of old. (For one, these have style!) The brushed cotton canvas pants from Cooper’s fall and winter ’21 collection offer utility thanks to several pockets and a signature hook for keys. These pants come in five colors: sage, orange, black, brown and vintage white. Also, for every brand item sold through the Reese Cooper website or at a retail partner a donation will be made to plant a tree in California forests through One Tree Planted. $398. reese-cooper.com

