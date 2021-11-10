Pop-ups. Drops. Events. These are the 10 best things to do in L.A. in November

This story is part of Image issue 6, “Energy,” an exploration what sports style feels like in the City of Champions. See the full package here.

Gucci Love Parade

Gucci is coming to L.A. We repeat: Gucci. Is. Coming. To. L.A. On Nov. 2, the Italian brand helmed by creative director Alessandro Michele will present its latest collection, Gucci Love Parade, in a must-see fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard. The show will celebrate Gucci’s donation to creative communities and organizations in L.A. as part of its Changemakers program, including Leimert Park sneaker boutique and mentorship program Sole Folks, YMCA Hollywood, Los Angeles LGBTQ Center and Happy Hippie Foundation, which provides aid to homeless youth. gucci.com

‘The Obama Portraits Tour’ at LACMA

Kehinde Wiley, Barack Obama, 2018, oil on canvas, National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution © 2018 Kehinde Wiley. (photo by Mark Gulezian/NPG)

Amy Sherald, Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama, 2018, oil on linen, National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution © National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution. (photo by Mark Gulezian/NPG)

Gucci also is partnering with LACMA on its 2021 Art+Film gala, honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and Steven Spielberg. The gala also celebrates the West Coast edition of “The Obama Portraits Tour,” organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, featuring Sherald’s “Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama” and Wiley’s “Barack Obama,” on view at LACMA through Jan. 2. The museum will present a complementary exhibition, “Black American Portraits,” which highlights the last 200 years of Black portraiture with pieces from LACMA’s permanent collection, on view through April 17. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. lacma.org

Jumpman LA experience

(Jumpman LA)

Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman (Jumpman L.A., that is) is up to something. The retail space has installed an immersive experience celebrating basketball culture in L.A., inviting guests to celebrate its past and imagine its future. Part of the installation is a basketball zone that virtually transforms into one of six local courts in the city, including Crenshaw YMCA, where customers can flex their shooting skills. Another element takes guests behind the design of the Air Jordan 36, while a different section mimics the pregame tunnel walk of pro ballers. You won’t want to miss the Flight Deck on Jumpman LA’s roof, where guests can shoot and snap pictures on the regulation-size court. All this and more at the Jumpman L.A. space, which also features a curated selection of kicks, accessories and apparel. 620 S. Broadway, Los Angeles. nike.com/launch/t/jumpman-la-los-angeles-takes-flight

Burberry Imagined Landscapes

Burberry Imagined Landscapes Pop Up at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills, CA. (Burberry)

Just in time for cold-ish weather in L.A., Burberry’s Imagined Landscapes pop-ups at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills (through Nov. 15) and Burberry Rodeo Drive (through Jan. 15) put outerwear front and center. Imagined Landscapes features topographic sculptures and idyllic images of the British countryside, creating a dreamy, futuristic environment that celebrates nature, the elements and the clothing that protects us from it. Burberry Rodeo Drive: 301 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills: 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. us.burberry.com

Reebok X Rick Dove, Courting Greatness Installation

(Amber Aisha)

As part of its Courting Greatness campaign, Reebok has collaborated with L.A. artist Rick Dove, who created an interactive hoop installation to celebrate the career of former Laker Shaquille O’Neal. Inspired by “the junkyard-style courts where a young Shaq would hoop before becoming one of the greatest centers of all time,” Dove wrote on Instagram, the artist used plywood, metal fencing, cement and rebar to represent Shaq’s undeniable influence on the game and in L.A. The installation features three hoops with a cement backboard that hover in front of a quote painted in purple and procured from a vintage Reebok shirt that reads, “Shaq Was Here.” This installation is meant to be played with — so BYO(Basketball). At 7753 Melrose Ave until Nov. 12.

Make It Pop-In @ Nordstrom

No boring gifts! That’s the motto behind Pop-In@Nordstrom’s holiday pop-up, Make It Pop-In@Nordstrom. The shop will feature distinctive items sure to be beloved by even the pickiest person on your list, from brands including Acid League, Fuugly, Of Unusual Kind, Wool and the Gang, Kiskanu CBD, Flowerhead Tea and Anecdote Candles. Available at Nordstrom at Westfield Century City (10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles) and South Coast Plaza (3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa) through Jan. 9. nordstrom.com/pop

‘Self-Addressed,’ curated by Kehinde Wiley, at Jeffrey Deitch L.A.

Ngimbi Bakambana, Healing, 2021, Acrylique sur toile, 79 x 118 inches



(Courtesy of the artist; Photo by Josh White)

Nov. 6 marked the opening of Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles’ latest exhibition, “Self-Addressed,” curated by L.A.-born artist Kehinde Wiley. Featuring a selection of self-portraits by contemporary African artists living around the globe, the exhibition explores identity and challenges the idea that Africa is a monolith. All sales commissions from “Self-Addressed” will benefit Black Rock Senegal, the multidisciplinary artist-in-residence program Wiley founded in Dakar, Senegal, in 2019. Through Dec. 23 at Jeffrey Deitch L.A. 925 N. Orange Drive, Los Angeles.

‘Inauguration’ and ‘Between Us’ at UTA Artist Space

Conrad Egyir CoroNation from Sea to Shining Sea, 2021 Oil, acrylic and mounted wood on canvas 84 x 144 inches Conrad Egyir: Inauguration and Maya Seas: Between Us October 15 - November 13, 2021 (UTA Artist Space)

Don’t miss the final days of Conrad Egyir’s “Inauguration” and Maya Seas’ “Between Us” at UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills (ending Nov. 13). With “Inauguration,” exhibited in UTA’s main gallery, the Ghanaian artist presents a series of new drawings and paintings that highlight both West African and American styles. “Between Us,” a collection of new paintings by Seas exhibited in Gallery 3, is a stunning exploration of intimacy and memory. 403 Foothill Road, Beverly Hills.

‘No Humans Involved’ at the Hammer Museum

Las Nietas de Nonó, Ilustraciones de la mecánica , 2016-19, performance, Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, June 28-30, 2019. Photograph © 2019 Paula Court, courtesy of Whitney Museum of American Art, New York (Paula Court)

The Hammer exhibition is a visual expansion of “‘No Humans Involved’: An Open Letter to My Colleagues,” the groundbreaking text by Jamaican novelist and scholar Sylvia Wynter. Wynter’s letter was a call to action in the world of academia when, after the 1992 acquittal of the officers who beat Rodney King, it became known that the LAPD used “no humans involved” as a code for cases that involved Black and brown L.A. residents. The exhibition features “works of sculpture, performance, installation, and multimedia by Eddie Aparicio, Tau Lewis, Las Nietas de Nonó, Sondra Perry, SANGREE, WangShui, and Wilmer Wilson IV, artists whose conceptual explorations provide a contemporary response to Wynter’s original call to action,” according to the Hammer. On view through Jan. 9. 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. hammer.ucla.edu

Prada On Ice

Spot-print recycled-nylon down jacket; black logo-embellished padded nylon hat (Prada)

Prada reveals a new collection and installation with Prada On Ice, the luxury brand’s sparkly homage to winter sports, debuting at its Beverly Hills store. Featuring apparel including bright oversize jackets in floral and geometric polyester, cashmere sweaters and ski trousers, along with snow-sports accessories including ski boot bags, goggles and sleeping bags, the Prada On Ice collection is the place where performance meets style. The physical element of the pop-up takes inspiration from ice hockey rinks, complete with functional stadium stands for customers and mannequins striking athletic poses. The installation will be up at Prada Beverly Hills from Nov. 14 to Jan. 9. 339-343 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. prada.com/us/en.html

