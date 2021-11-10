There is a correct way to self-care after a game. These 7 items will get you right

(Mike Gallegos/For The Times; Teva X Cotopaxi, Juniper Ridge, Amiri, Hoorsenbuhs, Jaxon Lane, Cdlp, Versace; L.A. Rams Photos by Getty Images)

This story is part of Image issue 6, “Energy,” an exploration what sports style feels like in the City of Champions. See the full package here.

Amiri

(Amiri)

Whether you’re leaving the arena or hitting the red carpet, stand out with these retro-inspired royal blue Bone Runner sneakers from L.A. brand Amiri, which has been growing thanks to its curated identity around luxe, streetwear and West Coast sensibilities. The kicks, which have suede uppers, feature a signature Amiri vibe with hand-cut and sewn skeleton appliqués. $750. amiri.com

Advertisement

Jaxon Lane

(Jaxon Lane)

Step up your skin routine with a four-pack of Jaxon Lane’s Bro Mask, a hydrogel sheet mask that includes collagen, hyaluronic acid, peptides, green tea, licorice and ginger, or a six-pack of the brand’s Eye Gels, which have similar ingredients but target under-eye dark circles and puffy skin. Just remember to treat yourself well now — whether that’s post-sports or after a long WFH day — and you’ll likely see results over time. Face mask, $28; eye gels, $30. jaxonlane.com

Hoorsenbuhs

(Hoorsenbuhs)

Hit the postgame press conference or a video shoot wearing the 5MM Open-Link Bracelet Antiquated with pavé diamonds from Santa Monica-based Hoorsenbuhs, which is no stranger to selling luxury goods with a West Coast twist. This bracelet comes in 18-karat yellow gold, white gold and rose gold and has a toggle closure. It also features the brand’s trilink loop, which was inspired by 1970s jewelry. $35,000. hoorsenbuhs.com

Versace

(Versace)

Advertisement

Jewelry and sneakers aren’t the only way to dazzle fans and get noticed by fashion journalists. Try stepping out of or strolling through the locker room in Italian luxe brand Versace’s I ♡ Baroque bathrobe, which has Medusa-logo details and comes in four colors, including this combination of blue, gold and black. $675. versace.com

CDLP

(CDLP)

It’s gray sweatpants season, so why not upgrade your basics? CDLP’s Mobilité sweatpants are part of a new performance-wear line from the brand largely known for its underwear and loungewear. The Heavy Terry Sweatpants, which are made in Portugal from recycled and organic cotton, come in four colors: black, gray melange, off-white and the limited-edition poppy red. (There are also matching half-zip sweatshirts and hoodies.) $185. cdlp.com

Juniper Ridge

(Juniper Ridge)

As we know, beards are everything right now. Make sure yours is looking better than the next guy’s with Juniper Ridge’s Mojave Field Lab Face and Beard Oil, an organic small-batch treat for your face. This oil, which was produced in Oakland and has a scent inspired by the Mojave Desert (think leather, resin and pine), can be used to moisturize dry patches of skin and, of course, keep your beard in place. (More stock will be available on the Juniper Ridge website in 2022, according to a brand rep.) $39. panchoandlefty.se

Teva x Cotopaxi

(Teva x Cotopaxi)

This time of year, nights in Los Angeles are often chilly, even if you’re leaving practice and quickly hopping into the back of an SUV. The new Teca Cálido water-repellent hooded jacket will keep you warm for that short walk and more, thanks to its recycled-polyester inners and repurposed taffeta. Surprisingly, the jacket offers two looks in one, with one side color-blocked with bright hues. Sales of the jacket and a colorful slip-on go toward equity in the outdoors through grants to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hollywood and Denver. $150. teva.com, rei.com

More stories from Image