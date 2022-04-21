The call to shine is coming from inside the house. These 8 items will help you answer

(Annelise Hewitt/For The Times)

This story is part of Image issue 10, “Clarity,” a living document of how L.A. radiates in its own way. Read the full issue here.

(Veert)

The details make you shine. A combination of freshwater pearls, green and pink zirconia and a jeweled clasp; you can wear this necklace with your favorite T-shirt, or dressed up. Nickel-free.

Advertisement

(Vida Kush)

The L.A. jewelry brand makes a delicate arm chain that can also double as a foot chain. A unique but perfect addition to any outfit.

(Hyper!)

Hyper Skin’s latest face mask will leave you radiant while also working to fade dark spots with niacinamide and bearberry.

(Byredo)

Advertisement

Created in celebration of life, this grounded scent is a culmination of the Byredo creative director’s journey to “explore how different cultures approached the idea of loss.” The sage, amber and citrus scents will incant memories.

(SO Home Collective)

This stemware collection by seasoned hostess and attorney Lillian Alexander will give your next gathering a stunning refresh. Each champagne glass is hand-blown and they come in three other elegant hues.

(Kopari)

A gel-like, water-resistant sunscreen that contains Kopari’s unique blend of superfood oils. You’ll be glowed-up! The most important part: It’s transfer-proof.

(Danessa Myricks Beauty)

(Danessa Myricks Beauty)

If anyone knows how to bring out your brilliance, it’s international makeup artist Danessa Myricks. This buildable eye shadow palette comes in two color schemes to compliment any lid tone.

Advertisement

(Youth Grillz Paris)

Let your smile say it all. Warren, lead designer and dental technician by profession, creates custom, surprising grills. You thought you didn’t need one — until you did. Paris to the world, shipping worldwide.

More stories from Image