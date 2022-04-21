Image

The call to shine is coming from inside the house. These 8 items will help you answer

By Darian Symoné Harvin
Image issue 10 coveted hero collage
(Annelise Hewitt/For The Times)

This story is part of Image issue 10, “Clarity,” a living document of how L.A. radiates in its own way. Read the full issue here.

VEERT Green & Pink Flower Freshwater Pearl Necklace, $645-$3,250

Photo of Veert pearl necklace.
(Veert)

The details make you shine. A combination of freshwater pearls, green and pink zirconia and a jeweled clasp; you can wear this necklace with your favorite T-shirt, or dressed up. Nickel-free.

VidaKush Princess Arm Chain, $80

Photo of Vida Kush Princess Arm Chain jewelry.
(Vida Kush)

The L.A. jewelry brand makes a delicate arm chain that can also double as a foot chain. A unique but perfect addition to any outfit.

Hyper! Even Fade and Glow AHA Mask, $48

Photo of Hyper! Even Fade and Glow Mask bottle.
(Hyper!)

Hyper Skin’s latest face mask will leave you radiant while also working to fade dark spots with niacinamide and bearberry.

Byredo De Los Santos, 100 ml, $276

Photo of Byredo De Los Santos 100 ml bottle.
(Byredo)
Created in celebration of life, this grounded scent is a culmination of the Byredo creative director’s journey to “explore how different cultures approached the idea of loss.” The sage, amber and citrus scents will incant memories.

Image issue 09 coveted hero collage

Image

7 self-care items to get your energy right for the L.A. kikis you missed last year

From Casper’s snoozewear blanket robe to Brittany Simone’s Yecór BHappy beanie, these items will set the mood.

SO Home Collective “All the Smoke” Grey Flute (set of 4), $149.95

Photo of So Home Collective grey flute stemware.
(SO Home Collective)

This stemware collection by seasoned hostess and attorney Lillian Alexander will give your next gathering a stunning refresh. Each champagne glass is hand-blown and they come in three other elegant hues.

Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, $36

Photo illustration of Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen.
(Kopari)

A gel-like, water-resistant sunscreen that contains Kopari’s unique blend of superfood oils. You’ll be glowed-up! The most important part: It’s transfer-proof.

Coveted collage for Image, issue 08.

Image

25 essential items to bring to the desert so you can luxuriate properly at the BNB

The 25 best items to bring with you for self-care in the desert

Danessa Myricks Beauty, Light Work Palette I and II, $42

Photo of woman wearing Danessa Myricks Beauty, Light Work Palette I.
(Danessa Myricks Beauty)
Photo of woman wearing Danessa Myricks Beauty, Light Work Palette II.
(Danessa Myricks Beauty)

If anyone knows how to bring out your brilliance, it’s international makeup artist Danessa Myricks. This buildable eye shadow palette comes in two color schemes to compliment any lid tone.

YOUTH GRILLZ PARIS, 350€-5,000€

Photo of teeth jewelry from Youth Grillz Paris.
(Youth Grillz Paris)

Let your smile say it all. Warren, lead designer and dental technician by profession, creates custom, surprising grills. You thought you didn’t need one — until you did. Paris to the world, shipping worldwide.

ImageLifestyle
Darian Symoné Harvin

Darian Symoné Harvin is the beauty editor at large for Image. She regularly covers beauty at the intersection of politics and pop culture and has written numerous stories for Image, including a profile of Lauren London and her spiritual practices following the death of her husband, Nipsey Hussle; a feature on Black Market Flea’s central role in L.A.’s Black-owned fashion industry; and a look at L.A. streetwear brand Bephies Beauty Supply and its founder, Beth Birkett. A former news curation and social media editor for BuzzFeed News, Teen Vogue and Yahoo News, she now uses her journalism and curatorial skills to craft distinct narratives on how beauty affects our lives. She has interviewed some of the most relevant artists today, from TikTok stars to Oscar winners, for the New York Times, the Cut and Allure.

