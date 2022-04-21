The call to shine is coming from inside the house. These 8 items will help you answer

This story is part of Image issue 10, “Clarity,” a living document of how L.A. radiates in its own way. Read the full issue here.
VEERT Green & Pink Flower Freshwater Pearl Necklace, $645-$3,250
The details make you shine. A combination of freshwater pearls, green and pink zirconia and a jeweled clasp; you can wear this necklace with your favorite T-shirt, or dressed up. Nickel-free.
VidaKush Princess Arm Chain, $80
The L.A. jewelry brand makes a delicate arm chain that can also double as a foot chain. A unique but perfect addition to any outfit.
More stories from Clarity
L.A.'s lowrider aficionados explain why the car club plaque serves as a sacred language for the culture.
Maggi Simpkins shows what it takes to cut it as a jewelry designer in the Diamond District.
Anwar Carrots outlines the future of streetwear collabs.
Julissa James gets to the bottom of what an L.A. night really smells like.
Dave Schilling searches for the holy grail of L.A. outerwear.
Hyper! Even Fade and Glow AHA Mask, $48
Hyper Skin’s latest face mask will leave you radiant while also working to fade dark spots with niacinamide and bearberry.
Byredo De Los Santos, 100 ml, $276
Created in celebration of life, this grounded scent is a culmination of the Byredo creative director’s journey to “explore how different cultures approached the idea of loss.” The sage, amber and citrus scents will incant memories.
From Casper’s snoozewear blanket robe to Brittany Simone’s Yecór BHappy beanie, these items will set the mood.
SO Home Collective “All the Smoke” Grey Flute (set of 4), $149.95
This stemware collection by seasoned hostess and attorney Lillian Alexander will give your next gathering a stunning refresh. Each champagne glass is hand-blown and they come in three other elegant hues.
Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, $36
A gel-like, water-resistant sunscreen that contains Kopari’s unique blend of superfood oils. You’ll be glowed-up! The most important part: It’s transfer-proof.
The 25 best items to bring with you for self-care in the desert
Danessa Myricks Beauty, Light Work Palette I and II, $42
If anyone knows how to bring out your brilliance, it’s international makeup artist Danessa Myricks. This buildable eye shadow palette comes in two color schemes to compliment any lid tone.
YOUTH GRILLZ PARIS, 350€-5,000€
Let your smile say it all. Warren, lead designer and dental technician by profession, creates custom, surprising grills. You thought you didn’t need one — until you did. Paris to the world, shipping worldwide.
More stories from Image