19 items to help you refresh just in time for when L.A. summer kicks into high gear

Peak summer in Los Angeles can be grueling, but it doesn’t have to be. Sunburned skin that needs soothing, cracked lips that need moisture, sweaty T-shirts that need replacing, ripped vacation bags. The objects listed below are here to help. This is your summer survival kit as the season begins to kick into high gear. These products — skincare, body care, makeup, clothes, accessories — will help give your life a refresh during these hot summer months.

(Skin Laundry)

Skin Laundry specializes in one type of treatment: laser facials. It has harnessed the power of medical-grade technology to create four types of highly effective facials targeting a range of skin concerns. Skin Laundry’s Signature Laser facial goes deep, focusing on the second layer of the skin — the epidermis — to confront acne, melasma, hyperpigmentation and rosacea. All of the facials stimulate collagen, which helps maintain the elasticity of the skin. What you’re left with is glowy skin that looks clearer and more even-toned than when you began. Take it from me: These facials are safe for melanated skin, and if you are someone concerned with acne scarring and hyperpigmentation — especially during the summer months, when sun exposure can further darken scars — they’re worth a shot. Facials are carried out by registered nurses and physician assistants who work with board-certified dermatologists and medical professionals. And this may be the best part: These treatments take 15 minutes or less.

(Tai Adaya)

There are a ton of sunscreens out there, but what you need is the one that works best when it’s time to reapply when you’re out and about. Habit’s N°38 Mister broad-spectrum sunscreen can function as your go-to sunscreen on clean skin or over makeup. No need to rub in. The ultra-fine mist provides even application and SPF 38 coverage across the skin. Plus, the small bottle makes it easy to bring with you. (As you might notice, a running theme here is products that are easy to apply and carry.)

(54 Thrones)

54 Thrones’ hydrating mist makes a ritual of calming the skin. After a long day in the sun, you’ll likely want something that will assist in restoring hydration. It’s a gentle formula with Moroccan rose water as its base. It also carries aloe water, Nigerian hibiscus flower, rose oil and ylang-ylang oil to help hydrate the skin. Founder Christina Tegbe set out to create a spray with intention. Did I mention it smells refreshing, making the entire experience even more enjoyable? Shake before use!

(Hustle Butter)

I was introduced to Hustle Butter through restorative and cosmetic tattoo artist Ari Schweiger at Studio Sashiko , and it changed the game for me. I felt like I was in on an insider’s secret. Hustle Butter is well known among tattoo artists and enthusiasts, as it’s used to support healing after a tattoo session. But Hustle Butter has many uses. Here’s a great one: lip care. I discovered Hustle Butter after a lip blush session — a cosmetic tattoo service — with Schweiger. As someone constantly looking for the best of the best when it comes to moisturizing lip balms, I bought a small container to carry in my purse. The base of the lip treatment is shea butter; it melts easily into the skin and has a fantastic smell of mango butter. Great as a lip mask at night or a clear gloss during the day.

(Uni)

Uni’s is the summer body wash. What do I mean by that? A few pumps, and you’ll understand why. Normally, “beach-inspired” body wash products have a coconut base, but this wash is inspired by founder Alexandra Keating’s Australian upbringing by the beach. It’s the smell of fresh water if there is one, with notes of chamomile, geranium, sage and hazelnut. Skin Shield Body Wash contains Australian caviar lime extract, which is a natural exfoliant, and Tasmanian sea kelp to help soothe and soften the skin. Uni’s products all come with a dispenser that you keep and a refill bottle you can return or recycle.

(Live Tinted)

Makeup should be multipurpose and easy to apply. The Mix & Match set makes it easy to pick colors that can serve as color correctors, eye shadows, bronzers, blushes or lip creams in shades that bring out the beautiful undertones of all skin colors. Plus, they’re fun to play with and unintimidating. You don’t have to be close to a pro to apply and wear these colors. Do your thing!

(NYX)

All my OG makeup lovers out there know your look is only as good as your setting spray. Especially in this summer heat when you’re running errands, or barely have time to refresh before meeting a friend for dinner, a setting spray that keeps your makeup in place, and adds radiance, only makes the day better. NYX’s Pump Finish contains five electrolytes and vitamins to hydrate and amplify the skin. With this setting spray, NYX set out to create a formula that feels like skin care.

(Honor the Gift)

(Honor the Gift)

Honor the Gift is known for its comfortable pieces that still find a way to make a statement. I mean, that’s L.A. The fashion label was founded by Russell Westbrook, the NBA star who, maybe more importantly, is also a kid from Long Beach who knows a thing or two about effortless style that turns heads. This short set, made of a loose, knit material, comes in both male and female sizing. Choose the sizing that’s best for you and check off one of your go-to ’fits for the summer.

(Eddie Bauer x Christopher Bevens)

This is your sundown jacket. When those L.A. temps drop, you’ll want to throw on this jacket with small pockets, made from a cotton polyester blend for softness, plus spandex in some areas for added comfort. The Eddie Bauer x Christopher Bevans Camp Jacket comes in lavender, brown or blue.

(Saint Ramon Never Die)

Summer fashion should feel subtle and sexy, if you ask me. Show as much skin as you’d like, but consider the details. This button-up by Saint Roman Never Die is the kind of shirt you wear to the day party or on a date night with someone you actually like. The western yoke detailing will turn a few heads. Complete the look with a pair of chinos or your favorite shorts.

(Adidas x Gucci)

This is for my showstoppers. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new weekend bag, don’t overlook Gucci and Adidas’ recent collaboration. This large duffle bag is durable and inspired by creative director Alessandro Michele’s love of the ’80s and ‘90s.

12. Anemos, the Square Neck Bikini Top, $150, + the Eighties High-Cut Bikini Bottom, $140

(Anemos)

Can we be real for a second? As stressful as bathing suit shopping can be, it’s so rewarding when you find the one. Anemos’ bathing suits are ones to consider. The cuts of its Square Neck Bikini Top and High-Cut Bikini Bottom offer coverage in colors that complement a variety of tanned skin tones. If you’re looking for a few new bathing suits, check out the tops, bottoms and one-pieces by this Los Angeles-based brand that works toward sustainable and ethical sourcing of materials.

(Cuyana)

So, this is not a Panama hat. This style of hat gained notoriety and became known as such when Teddy Roosevelt wore one at the Panama Canal inauguration. But Cuyana’s Panama* Hat is a hallmark of Ecuadorian heritage, and is actually sourced and woven in Ecuador, which is co-founder Karla Gallardo’s home country. Cuyana means “to love” in Quechua, an Indigenous language of South America. Know that you’re getting a piece of the culture when you place this wide-brimmed hats on your head for a sunny day.

(Bonnie Clyde)

If you’ve been out on the scene, bopping around parties or gatherings through downtown or the Arts District, you’ve likely seen Bonnie Clyde’s popular-turned-signature sunglasses, Show and Tell , on the coolest of ‘em. Meet the latest release, the Cielo. These sunglasses have a low bridge fit, are lightweight and sport a thinner frame. Overall, they’re less likely to leave an awkward tan line on your nose. These might become your go-to sunglasses.

(Dreo)

You’ve likely considered investing in an air purifier at one point or another. There are a ton of options out there. The Dreo Macro air purifier is a sleek choice. Air purifiers hit refresh on any living space in your home by helping to reduce allergens and clear the air of pollutants and germs. The Dreo Macro makes a quiet humming sound and uses a filter that considers a variety of factors to detect the air quality of a room, including particle density and the indoor air quality level. From there, the “pro filter” goes to work based on the mode you choose. Turbo mode is a quick, efficient way to clean the air of a room in a short amount of time, but there’s also an automatic setting that does the thinking for you.

(FunkOFF!)

So, you’re out all day with no time to hit refresh at home and your breath is funky. This is when FunkkOFF! comes into play. FunkkOFF! is usable up to 30 times and is the size of a lipstick. Twist the bottom and refreshing toothpaste sprouts from the bristles to brush your teeth. After use, lightly wash the bristles off at the sink. You can buy them in packs of two or three.

(Melody Ehsani)

You may know Melody Ehsani for her intentional jewelry, clothing line and sneaker collaborations, but she also lends her designs to a variety of accessories. Both a beautiful reminder and a multiuse object to purpose as you wish — jewelry, keys, holding your cannabis accessories — this tray can fit your needs. Don’t forget: The world is yours.

(Fanette Guilloud)

Here is the perfect excuse to replace your old, crusty weed grinder. A Yew Yew’s Cloud Grinder has the three compartments essential to any great grinder and comes in both a ceramic and a silicon finish. Plus, there are six color options to match your style.

(House of Puff x Sava)

These two Latinx-owned brands collaborated on a hand-blown smoke holder to give you a smoother experience. Either end can be used for a slimmer or thicker smoke, as you prefer. It’s perfect to slip into your back pocket and can help to protect your clothes, makeup and fingers. Your lips will thank you.