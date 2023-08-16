7 drip essentials to provide some cool for an obscenely hot August in L.A.

This story is part of “Discourse,” a fresh look at the dire state of the bicoastal conversation — free from corniness and cliches. Check out the whole issue — the “New York” issue, if you’re reading between the lines — here .

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission.

No Sesso bag, $300-$350

Enigmatic and luxurious, No Sesso’s debut Carry Bag collection’s duffel-like design makes it a go-to essential for any occasion. Each bag exhibits its own individual flair to pair perfectly with your own. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Gucci watch, price upon request

(Gucci)

Gucci’s G-Timeless collection will keep your planets in alignment in August. Studded with twinkling star charts and cosmically bejeweled, these watches are a must for stargazers and cosmos lovers alike. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Image You’re allowed to make mistakes. You are allowed to make jorts They are a middle finger to the gods of couture and good taste. But the thrill of the Frankenstein object is that it could be a means of self-expression or a gateway into DIY craftiness.

Kids of Immigrants vest, $110

(Kids of Immigrants)

“Shout Out to Immigrant Parents Who Came Here With Nothing But Gave Us Everything” — so reads the mantra featured on the new Kids of Immigrants Spread Love Garden vest, an understated and powerful garment that represents all L.A. has to offer. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Supervsn x Tommy Hilfiger jacket, $198

(Supervsn and Tommy Hilfiger)

Supervsn x Tommy Hilfiger’s “Nu America” collab reimagines a new Americana, merging red, white and blue paisley and the colors of the pan-African flag. The jacket features bold design on a classic silhouette, a piece that will elevate your wardrobe. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Acne Studios printed button-up, $540

(Acne Studios)

Bring your style up to speed this fall with this elegant satin button-up, fit for an afternoon at the bookstore or a night out in Silver Lake. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Botter afro comb and leather bag, $330

(Botter)

Subtle, polished and chic, Botter’s comb and leather bag come in brown, blue and a sleek croc print. They will redefine your look. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Marine Serre bowling shirt, $732

(Marine Serre)