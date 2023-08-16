Advertisement
Image

7 drip essentials to provide some cool for an obscenely hot August in L.A.

collage of fashion products on a cream background
No Sesso bag, $300-$350
By The Editors
This story is part of “Discourse,” a fresh look at the dire state of the bicoastal conversation — free from corniness and cliches. Check out the whole issue — the “New York” issue, if you’re reading between the lines — here.

No Sesso bag, $300-$350

A model's torso and arms wrapped in black Carry bags

Enigmatic and luxurious, No Sesso’s debut Carry Bag collection’s duffel-like design makes it a go-to essential for any occasion. Each bag exhibits its own individual flair to pair perfectly with your own. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Gucci watch, price upon request

A blue-faced wristwatch against a starry-sky background
Gucci’s G-Timeless collection will keep your planets in alignment in August. Studded with twinkling star charts and cosmically bejeweled, these watches are a must for stargazers and cosmos lovers alike. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

collage of fashion images featuring jorts on a warm, saturated background

Image

You’re allowed to make mistakes. You are allowed to make jorts

They are a middle finger to the gods of couture and good taste. But the thrill of the Frankenstein object is that it could be a means of self-expression or a gateway into DIY craftiness.

Aug. 14, 2023

Kids of Immigrants vest, $110

a black vest with the words “Kids of Immigrants” on its back
“Shout Out to Immigrant Parents Who Came Here With Nothing But Gave Us Everything” — so reads the mantra featured on the new Kids of Immigrants Spread Love Garden vest, an understated and powerful garment that represents all L.A. has to offer. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Supervsn x Tommy Hilfiger jacket, $198

P016: THE NU AMERICA (TOMMY JEANS X SUPERVSN)
Supervsn x Tommy Hilfiger’s “Nu America” collab reimagines a new Americana, merging red, white and blue paisley and the colors of the pan-African flag. The jacket features bold design on a classic silhouette, a piece that will elevate your wardrobe. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Collage featuring different art and fashion photos over a pattern of the words "Drip Index"

Image

18 L.A. pop-ups, exhibitions to add some unnecessary heat to your August calendar

From Givenchy landing on Rodeo to the reopening of CAAM, the Drip Index can be the hot drink to your already blistering days with no shade in the city.

Aug. 2, 2023

Acne Studios printed button-up, $540

A blue floral long-sleeved shirt from Acne Studios
Bring your style up to speed this fall with this elegant satin button-up, fit for an afternoon at the bookstore or a night out in Silver Lake. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Botter afro comb and leather bag, $330

closeup of Botter afro comb and leather bag
Subtle, polished and chic, Botter’s comb and leather bag come in brown, blue and a sleek croc print. They will redefine your look. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Marine Serre bowling shirt, $732

multicolored Marine Serre bowling shirt
Can’t decide on a pattern? No need with Marine Serre’s Silk Scarves Bowling Shirt. The piece delivers a unique, vibrant collage for anyone looking to enhance their outfit. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Image

