Some people may favor experiences over physical things when it comes to gifts, but let’s be real: Few can resist the beauty and charm of jewelry.

From delicate pearls and reiki-infused gold chains to hand-foraged wildflowers set in resin, there is something for everyone on this year’s jewelry roundup.

And like last year’s list, all of them are made in Southern California.

Aracheli Studio one-of-a-kind earrings

(Aracheli Studio)

Vintage-loving jeweler Araceli Concordia handcrafts unique twists on jewelry classics with repurposed materials, and her beaded earrings for Aracheli Studio — made from vintage German glass beads — are no exception.

$80-$265 at Aracheli Studio

J. Hannah demi signet

(J. Hannah)

This demi signet is a petite counterpart to the J. Hannah classic signet and designed to be worn on the pinky. The signet measures 5 millimeters in diameter and is available in 100% recycled 14-karat gold or sterling silver. It’s hand-fabricated in Los Angeles. To make it even more personal — isn’t jewelry always personal? — two laser-engraved font options are available.

$195-$495 at J. Hannah

Melinda Maria ‘What Dreams Are Made of’ white opal necklace

(Melinda Maria)

Melinda Maria’s 17- to 20-inch white opal necklace pairs nicely with shorter strands if your giftee loves to wear a layered stack. The crescent moon inspires the handcrafted necklace, which symbolizes female empowerment. The necklace is available in 18-karat gold plated over brass or silver plated over brass with nine white simulated opals.

$108 at Melinda Maria

CLED Loop chain bracelet

(CLED)

Breathing new life into what most would consider trash, L.A.-based sustainable jewelry brand CLED takes discarded glass and transforms it into unisex accessories. The Loop chain bracelet, which comes in sterling silver and gold vermeil and various recycled glass colors, was created, according to the brand’s website, “to show we are all together despite being separated in many ways.”

$290 for silver and $350 for gold vermeil at CLED

Yessayan Cuban link diamond princess pendant necklace

(Yessayan)

Give the feeling of old-school Hollywood glamour — without the Harry Winston price tag — with Yessayan’s Cuban link diamond princess pendant necklace. The necklace is available in 18-karat yellow and white gold.

$350 at Yessayan

Georgia ic25 Leda rings

(Georgia ic25)

Inspired by the work of acclaimed Asian American designer Isamu Noguchi, Georgia ic25’s Leda rings are designed “to emulate the organic outlines used in Noguchi’s sculptures.” Each glass ring, which comes in milky white, yellow, blue, green and clear, is unique because of its hand-fired nature. A portion of the proceeds from the Leda rings will go to the Immigrant History Initiative, which focuses on Asian American stories of immigrant diaspora.

$129 at Georgia ic25

Jennie Kwon petite studs

(Jennie Kwon)

Perfect for single, double or triple pierced ears, Jennie Kwon’s gold mini studs depicting ladybugs, clovers, leaves, palm trees and L.A. love (with a heart) complement other studs beautifully. Each earring is sold as a single, measuring 3.7 millimeters to 4.9 millimeters. They are available in 14-karat yellow, rose and white gold.

$115 at Jennie Kwon

Made Solid leather and bead bracelet

(Made Solid)

Made Solid’s colorful assortment of antique African trade beads, sewn onto a cognac latigo leather strap, is just the thing for the person with everything. Each bracelet is handmade by Peter Maxwell and his wife, Mia, using beads from West Africa, Kenya and Tanzania, and finished with an antique two-hole bone-button and leather-loop closure. The bracelet is available in three sizes.

$70 at Made Solid

Mara Scalise disc chain anklet

(Mara Scalise)

Mara Scalise’s sparkling chain anklet is ideal for the person on your list who likes to go barefoot. The 14-karat gold-filled chain is 10 inches long and is reiki-infused — meaning it’s said to offer healing energy — by Scalise.

$170 at Mara Scalise

Cast & Clover botanical earrings

(Cast & Clover)

Inspired by nature, Maya Holland of Cast & Clover hand forages and assembles each piece of jewelry in her Los Angeles studio. Her hand-pressed, ethically foraged flowers are cast in resin and then turned into jewelry, bookmarks, hair accessories and home decor.

$32-$40 at Cast & Clover

Carter Eve weightless hoops with ankh dagger charm

(Carter Eve)

Who can resist hoop earrings, especially ones with an empowering ankh dagger charm for protection? For a splurge on a timeless favorite, invest in Santa Monica jewelry designer and goldsmith Carter Eve’s weightless hoops, which are 1½ inches in diameter and can be worn with or without charms. The hoops come in 14-karat yellow, white and rose gold.

$700 at Carter Eve

Lili T. California pebble ring

(Lili T.)

Fans of the Mojave Desert will appreciate this hand-sculpted bronze ring by Lili Tanner for Lili T. California. Each piece as well as her custom leather goods are handmade in Tanner’s Twentynine Palms studio, including a new Desert Findings charm necklace ($175).

$190 at Lili T. California

Civetta Los Angeles tiger’s eye gemstone earrings

(Civetta)

Influenced by her yoga practice, Michelle Thomas creates jewelry with meaning and purpose, including these earrings composed of tiger’s eye stones, which are said to balance emotional and physical well-being.

$69 at Civetta Los Angeles

Ariel Gordon dual birthstone ring

(Ariel Gordon)

You’ll have fun customizing Ariel Gordon’s handmade dual birthstone ring, which features two birthstones set in a slim open-cuff gold band. Pair your giftee’s birthstone with that of a loved one or simply choose two of their favorite stones. The ring is available in all 12 birthstones.

$295-$330 at Ariel Gordon

Carrie Hoffman Kiki pearl bracelet

(Carrie Hoffman)

Carrie Hoffman’s update on a traditional strand of pearls already feels like a modern classic that will never go out of style. The bracelet, which measures seven inches in length, comes in 14-karat gold and looks chic layered with other gold chains.

$238 at Carrie Hoffman

Logan Hollowell X JA Akasha mala bead bracelet

(Logan Hollowell)

The mala bead bracelet might be a thoughtful addition to your loved one’s meditation practice. The one-size-fits-most bracelet, which can help with breath work as a focus point during meditation, is available in onyx, blue tiger’s eye or labradorite and features a pyramid-shaped brass merkaba bead that is believed to help facilitate balance.

$275 at Logan Hollowell

Awe Inspired woman power necklace

(Awe Inspired)

Take an online quiz and find the goddess that suits your loved one. Is it an Egyptian or Greek goddess? Or a contemporary hero such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg? The Los Angeles brand offers everything from mythical goddesses to real-life heroes, including the woman power necklace, which was inspired by the Venus symbol and a protesting fist. The necklace comes in sterling silver and 14-karat gold vermeil, with two chain lengths and six chain styles.

Starting at $90 at Awe Inspired

Gorjana bespoke Parker plate necklace

(Gorjana)

Give your loved one a sentiment to take with them everywhere with Gorjana’s bar gold-plated link chain. You can get the necklace engraved by choosing from four fonts, or consider opting for a symbol.

$135 at Gorjana

