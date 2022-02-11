Advertisement
An illustration of two people's shopping carts bumping into each other, with floating hearts.
(Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)
Lifestyle

20 L.A. places to shop small — and in person — this Valentine’s Day

By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
For Subscribers
Share

In the fast-growing digital world of NFTs and blockchain technology, shopping for gifts in person at your neighborhood bricks-and-mortar store may be the most romantic thing you can do for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Sure, you could send them a Cameo video greeting from their favorite “Office” character, or buy something online and hope it arrives by Monday, but why not go old school this year and support local businesses in the process? Think about it: No one is going to be shopping on Super Bowl Sunday. So get out there and get shopping. (And if even that level of retail interaction seems daunting, many stores are set up so you can order a gift online and pick it up curbside.)

Illustration for 2021 Gift Guide — Local L.A. gift shops POI story by Lisa Boone. Credit: Stephanie Birdsong / For The Times

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

Pick up the perfect holiday gift at these 45 stores you’ll find only in L.A.

Where to shop small for holiday gifts IRL in L.A.

If you’re serious about supporting small businesses in Los Angeles beyond the immediate holiday, we’ve got you covered there too. You can consult our list of 45 places to shop for gifts during the winter holidays as well as our guides to Black, Latino, AAPI and female-owned businesses , must-see pot shops, plant shops and thrift stores for zero-waste gifts. Many of our Valentine’s Day resources can be found on those lists as well.

A heart-shaped necklace.
Handmade jewelry by Acanthus Jewelry will be available at Acorn in Eagle Rock for Valentine’s Day.
(Acorn )

Acorn Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock Gift store
In addition to plants, candles, ceramics and casual apparel, Erin and Laura Tanaka’s Eagle Rock store will feature a variety of new gifts for Valentine’s Day including handmade jewelry by Acanthus Jewelry and Margaret Solow Jewelry and ceramic pieces by Ann Cutting.
A blue heart pendant with the initial "S."
A 14K enamel heart pendant with initial by Kathryn Bentley will be available at a fine jewelry trunk show at Clare V. through Feb. 14.
(Kathryn Bentley )

Clare V.

Silver Lake Gift store
Los Angeles label Clare V. is hosting a fine jewelry trunk show through Feb. 14. Designs by Grace Lee and Maya Brenner will be 20% off; jewelry by Kathryn Bentley will be 15% off. In addition, the store is offering free hand-painted monograms on in-store purchases of more than $150 on Feb. 11 and 12.
Books and assorted Valentine's Day gifts.
An assortment of Valentine’s Day gifts for men available at Dreams in Atwater Village.
(Dreams Los Angeles )

Dreams

Atwater Village Gift store
Monica Navarro and Adi Goodrich’s surrealist lifestyle shop will carry a selection of gifts by local makers Debbie Bean, Noto Botanics, Chelsea Mak, Carleen, Rose Greenberg and Brooke Callahan. Florist Yasmine Mei will host her annual floral pop-up with bouquets available for pre-order on her website and pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. On Feb. 13, Dreams will take part in the Brain Dead Valentine’s Fair from noon to 5 p.m. in the former Army Surplus store in Silver Lake (3828 Sunset Blvd.).
A stack of colorful woven blankets.
Hand-woven Garza Marfa blankets are among the cuddle-worthy options on hand at Esqueleto.
(Elena Hernandez-Pena)

Esqueleto

Los Feliz Gift store
Oakland-based jewelry designer Lauren Wolf’s boutique offers both vintage and custom fine jewelry, colorful kilims, hand-painted ceramic bells and dishes by the Brooklyn-based MQuan and ceramics by Los Angeles artist Heather Levine.
Squiggly snake art hanging on a wall.
Handmade ceramic wall snakes by Carter & Rose, $48 at Greenwood Shop in Studio City.
(Greenwood Shop )

Greenwood Shop

Studio City Plant shop
In addition to houseplants, Jaime Curtis will offer luxurious bathrobes in a variety of colors, ceramic planters by Front Range, candles by Good Medicine and Boy Smells, and ceramic wall snakes by Carter & Rose for Valentine’s Day. “We see a whole Valentine’s Day angle, like Adam and Eve in the garden of Eden,” she said of the popular snakes. “We will have a big jar of free apples to go with your Valentine’s snake.”
A tropical plant in a pink, heart-shaped pot.
The Juicy Leaf is offering tropical plants in heart-shaped pots for Valentine’s Day, $39.95.
(The Juicy Leaf )

The Juicy Leaf

Glassell Park Plant shop
Felix Navarro’s custom designs include houseplants, succulents, cactuses, tillandsia and terrariums, many of them in heart-themed planters.
A blue scarf.
Late Sunday Afternoon snuggle monster scarf, $160.
(Late Sunday Afternoon)

Late Sunday Afternoon

Venice Gift store
All the scarves in this Venice store, which are handcrafted from locally sourced dead-stock fabrics and are knotted and blessed, are being offered as a two-for-one special in honor of Valentine’s Day.
T-shirt with a heart design and the word love.
The Corita Art Center’s “yes #3" T-shirt available at Lost and Found, $38.
(Corita Art Center / Corita.org.
)

Lost & Found

Hollywood Gift store
Jamie Rosenthal works with the Corita Art Center to create products by Sister Corita Kent, with 100% of the proceeds going to the center. Shop for Corita’s iconic 1979 artwork, “yes #3" T-shirts ($38), shoulder bags ($65) and pillows ($90) or visit the Corita Art Center website for more of Corita’s designs.
A woman in a hat stands in the doorway of a shop.
(Jamie Chapman)

Marz

South Pasadena Gift store
Marcia Ellinger and her daughter Jasa Cocke are stocking their South Pasadena gift shop with Valentine’s Day cards, a table of “hearty” gifts and a special jewelry pop-up on Saturday with gluten-free cupcakes.
A hand placing a bullet-shaped vibrator in a pouch.
Dame’s Zee Bullett Vibe, a three-speed, rechargeable bullet vibrator, $30.
(Otherwild )

Otherwild

Los Feliz Gift store
Rachel Berk’s favorite gifts to “celebrate self-love, partnered love, deep friendship, familial love or the love you share with your ex-girlfriend who is now your best friend” include dry flower arrangements, beeswax candles, Madhu chocolates, lubes and vibrators from Dame Products, organic cotton underwear and unique jewelry from Bebe Rouge, Notte, Girls Crew and others.
A wooden shelf filled with houseplants, books and gifts.
Houseplants, modern planters and botanically inspired goods for your Valentine can be found at Pippi + Lola.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Pippi + Lola

Long Beach Plant shop
Dynelly del Valle’s Long Beach plant design studio is offering pre-orders of bouquets and arranged flowers in vases ($40 to $60), a Valentine’s day market Saturday and a succulent bowl workshop Sunday.
Four bottles of brightly colored nail polish.
Poketo’s Yayoi Nail Polish Collection in Matcha, Pumpkin, Sakura and Infinity, $48.

(Poketo )

Poketo

Little Tokyo Gift store
Husband-and-wife team Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung will be offering a special Yayoi nail polish collection in Matcha, Pumpkin, Sakura and Infinity, new oven mitts and pot holders as well as candles, planners and bags.
Two hand-painted pink wooden flowers in a purple vase.
A Forever Flower hand-painted on both sides to resemble a ruffly curly peony from Cosmic Peace Studio, $34.
(Prelude & Dawn )

Prelude & Dawn

Highland Park Gift store
Shop for bouquets, chocolates, cards, jewelry and rose-scented candles and teas at Alison Ables’ Highland Park boutique.
A monstera plant in a pink planter.
Hand-painted pink pots paired with plants are on offer at Queen Los Angeles this Valentine’s Day.
(Queen Los Angeles )

Queen

Mid-Wilshire Plant shop
As an alternative to flowers, Amorette Brooms is selling her hand-painted pink pots paired with plants this year. She is also joining DoorDash as a partner for quick, contactless delivery.
The interior of Shout and About, an urban oasis of paper, plants and gifts.
(Tamara Houghten)

Shout and About

Echo Park Gift store
The tiny Echo Park store will have Valentine’s Day packs for kids as well as love cards for adults, one-of-a-kind of necklaces, Slow North all-natural neck wraps and migraine masks, Roen candles and delicious chocolates.
A selection of houseplants in pots.
The Sill’s Valentine’s Day edit includes blooming and heart-shaped plants, lush tropical bouquets and houseplant favorites.
(The Sill )

The Sill

West Hollywood Plant shop
Besides its normal plant inventory, the West Hollywood store is offering hoya hearts in ceramic blush planters, the button fern (and other assorted ferns, a.k.a. love ferns), anthuriums with red bracts, the “I Dig You” message pops, and ric rac cactuses.
An assortment of tarot cards, crystals and candles.
A selection of the mystical and romantic gifts on offer at Spitfire Girl.
(Spitfire Girl )

Spitfire Girl

Los Feliz Gift store
Kristin Scott’s Hillhurst Avenue store will have specially curated Valentine’s gift bags with SFG products free with $50 purchase (while supplies last), cupcakes, cookies and a Love Lemonade made with hibiscus and rose petals. At press time, Scott was awaiting confirmation from a tarot reader who will be providing love readings.
Plants, baskets, planters and home decor inside a store.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Tansy

Burbank Plant shop
Expect 20% off everything Saturday and Sunday at Shawna Christian and Colette Fowler’s bohemian boutique, including colorful fair trade garlands, plants, metal bells, mobiles, pom-poms and suncatchers.
An hourglass filled with magnetic sand.
How long will you and your true love be separated? Let the Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass ($28) count out the time in one-minute increments.
(Tesoro)

Tesoro

Beverly Grove Gift store
Tara Riceberg is promoting Mail-A-Hug this year, in which people can choose a card and she’ll write down your dictated note and post it in the mail for you. She is also obsessed with the magnetic minute timer, the pairing of a pedi scrubber with foot balm from Provence with super soft socks from Barefoot Dreams from Malibu, and Love Birds pajamas. “One gift creates a minimum of two smiles: One for the giver, one for the receiver,” she said.
Five flower arrangements and a woven basket.
Valentine’s Day gift options abound at Wildflora.
(Wildflora )

Wildflora

Studio City Plant shop
Both of Alexandra Scholtz’s full-service florist and gift shops will be offering arrangements and gift boxes. “Both shops are full of Valentine’s Day gifts and treats,” she said. “As usual, customers can come in and build their own gift box in person or online.” You can also shop for WildFlora flowers at the new Erewhon in Studio City.
