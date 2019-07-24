Gardening datebook: Conventions about cactus, fruit trees and bewitching begonias

If you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention, email me at jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — with at least three weeks’ notice, please! — and we may include it later. Include a high-resolution horizontal photo, if possible, and tell us who to credit and what we’re seeing.

July 27

The Best California Friendly Gardens in Orange County for 2019 are highlighted by Roger’s Gardens General Manager Ron Vanderhoff and horticulturists Sarah Smith and James Maxwell during this one-hour presentation at 9 a.m. at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road in Corona del Mar. This is the 11th year for the contest, which is designed to recognize innovative, beautiful gardens that are in sync with nature, use less resources and provide more habitat than traditional gardens. Nancy Jackson of Costa Mesa won the $1,500 grand prize this year for her “low-water, climate-appropriate wildlife friendly garden,” according to Vanderhoff. The other four winners, who won $350 each, are the Klein garden in Newport Beach, the Osti garden in Seal Beach, the Dear garden in Tustin and the Plaster garden in Costa Mesa. rogersgardens.com

Aug. 3

Advertisement

Summer heat refresher on growing everything edible at Roger’s Gardens. Horticulturist Steve Hampson discusses the care of warm-season vegetables, herbs, fruits and berries during this free summer workshop where questions and audience suggestions are encouraged. 9 a.m. at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road in Corona del Mar. rogersgardens.com

Aug. 10-11

The 34rd Inter-city Cactus & Succulent Show & Sale, a.k.a. the Comic-Con of cactus and succulents, is coming again to the Los Angeles Arboretum. Expect at least 24 vendors selling plants, growing supplies, pots and books as well as more than 1,500 plants from growers throughout California, Arizona and New Mexico. Varieties include Euphorbia, Cycas , Haworthia hybrids, Ariocarpus, Mammillaria, and South American cacti such as Copiapoa as well as crested and mutant forms of cactus and succulents. Presented by the Long Beach, Los Angeles and San Gabriel cactus and succulent societies . 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 310 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Free with $9 admission to the arboretum ($6 seniors & students with ID, members enter free). arboretum.org

Aug. 11

Advertisement

Cactophile Wendell “Woody” Minnich shares his quest to see the ancient Copiapoa cactus in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile at the South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society’s August meeting. Minnich led a group to the Atacama Desert in August 2018 to find the ancient Copiapoa cactus, famed for its exotic blooms and ability to survive on the moisture it gets from the dry region’s heavy fog. 1 p.m. at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. southcoastcss.org

Aug. 16-18

The Festival of Fruit, sponsored by the Foothill Chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers, is a three-day conference of fruit-growing workshops, talks, garden and nursery tours and tastings at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 201 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Registration is $85 for CRFG members, $115 for non-members, (includes an annual membership in the national organization). festivaloffruit.org

Aug. 17

Botanist Frank McDonough explains how to cool your garden during a walking tour around the L.A. Arboretum grounds from 10 to 11 a.m. McDonough will point out the best trees and shrubs for creating cooling shade, as well as hardscapes, mist systems and water features that can cool your yard. 310 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Free with $9 admission to the Arboretum ($6 seniors/students with ID, $4 children, members free). arboretum.org

Aug. 24

Palos Verdes Begonia Society’s 28th Begonia Show and Sale includes unusual begonias on display and for sale, as well as specialty vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 S. Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Free parking and admission to the show after $9 entry to the garden ($6 seniors and students). southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Learn about Invasive Plants from L.A. Arboretum botanist Frank McDonough, who identifies Southern California’s most problematic invasive plants and how to nip them in the bud, before they become fire feeding water gulpers that crowd out natives and other beneficial plants in your garden. 10 a.m. to noon, Pre-registration required, $35 ($25 members). 310 N. Baldwin Ave. Arcadia. arboretum.org