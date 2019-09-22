‘Pose’ dominates the Emmys red carpet

The creators and cast of “Pose” have been amplifying the glamour — and making LGBTQ history — on TV, and they did it again at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

In a sign of their growing fashion influence, members of the show donned eye-catching styles from both independent designers and global fashion houses, many of whom stepped up to help them shine in custom creations.

Indya Moore arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

After modeling in Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2019 look book, Indya Moore zipped up a white strapless dress made custom by the French label with a structured bodice and side slits that climbed toward her hipbones. With her curly hair bouncing freely, she resembled her character Angel as an Amazonian from Wonder Woman’s island home.

Advertisement

Dominique Jackson arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Collaborating with designer Jeffrey Dodd, Dominique Jackson envisioned “a powerful and dramatic look that would honor the ballroom community and make an elegant statement,” according to the New York-based fashion brand. The dark gold sequin column gown appeared liquid-like because the sequins were embroidered by hand on silk chiffon. The draped sleeves fell to the floor from the 6’1” Jackson, who portrays Elektra Abundance.

Steven Canals arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Dramatic sleeves were also popular with writer-producer Steven Canals, who created the show with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Canals’ jacket by Viktor Luna shimmered as it faded from gold to gunmetal, with sleeves so long that they had their own trains on the floor.



Advertisement

Janet Mock arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Another behind-the-scenes player, writer-producer and director Janet Mock, didn’t let the onscreen stars grab all the attention. She wore a fluorescent orange velvet dress, accented with a giant taffeta bow at the neck, from the Valentino Haute Couture fall 2019 collection.

Over the past year, Billy Porter has made the red carpet his runway. Before winning the Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series and presenting the award for best variety talk series, Porter stepped onto the purple carpet at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and took everyone back to the 1970s. He wore a shimmery and striped couture suit by Michael Kors Collection with black-and-white platform shoes from Rick Owens. His grandiose hat with an asymmetrical brim by Stephen Jones Millinery somehow balanced the wide leg of his pants.

As the house mother Blanca Rodriguez, Mj Rodriguez is known for her tough love more than her fashion sense. Thanks to New York-based designer Jason Wu, she stood out in a shocking pink gown with a plunging neckline and two black grosgrain ribbons sitting daintily on her small waist.

On an Instagram post, Wu recalled meeting Rodriguez over dinner two years ago. “I was instantly taken by her talent, beauty and passion,” he wrote. For Rodriguez’s first time attending the Emmys and the show’s history-making nomination, Wu made this special gown out of parachute-like fuchsia shantung silk.

“Seeing Mj looking so stunning, confident and a bona fide star makes me so proud,” he wrote.