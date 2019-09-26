New single ‘Fendi’ highlights soon-to-drop Nicki Minaj fashion collaboration

Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj’s upcoming collaboration with fashion brand Fendi is front and center in a PnB Rock single that dropped Thursday. Featuring Minaj as well as Murda Beatz, the tune — titled, wait for it, “Fendi” — accompanies the official trailer for the Italian luxury label’s upcoming collaboration launch.

It’s not the first time Minaj has name-dropped Fendi, having given the label a shout-out in her own 2018 song, “Chun-Li” (“Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on”), which, in the ouroboros of fashion and music synergy, inspired the name of the new collection.

Nicki Minaj in an ad-campaign image for Fendi Prints On, her collaborative capsule collection with the Italian luxury label that drops in mid-October. (Steven Klein)

The Fendi Prints On capsule channels Minaj’s more-is-more aesthetic through the lens of the house’s design studio (helmed by creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi), resulting in a playfully over-the-top collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Rooted in a color palette of metallic silver and eye-popping pink, it is festooned liberally with the brand’s interlocking FF logo.

In the marketing campaign images, which were shot poolside in Los Angeles by Steven Klein (and in the “Fendi” music video posted to Fendi’s website Thursday), the rapper cavorts with a cadre of models all clad in pieces from the capsule. She’s in a curve-hugging pink FF-logo dress (or swimsuit or voluminous hooded parka), and they’re in silver metallic bikinis, skirts or trousers embossed with the double F logo.

Also in the mix are winter-weather gloves, fuzzy-brimmed mesh-back trucker hats, silver metallic fanny packs and wraparound sunglasses with FF-emblazoned lenses.

Pieces in Nicki Minaj's collaborative Fendi Prints On capsule include, clockwise from upper left, women's sneakers, a bright pink Mini Baguette handbag, sunglasses and silver metallic men's moon boots. (Fendi)

The collection also includes fluorescent pink sneakers, silver metallic moon boots and an assortment of handbags that includes riffs on Fendi’s Peekaboo and Baguette silhouettes.

The Fendi Prints On apparel will retail from $450 to $12,200, with accessories from $220 to $6,500. The capsule collection is set to launch online at fendi.com on Oct. 14 followed by a drop at a handful of bricks-and-mortar Fendi boutiques globally, including the Rodeo Drivelocation, on Oct. 16.