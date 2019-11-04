Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Standout style and looks from the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala honorees Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuarón
Honoree Alfonso Cuarón, left, event co-chair Eva Chow, honoree Betye Saar and LACMA Director Michael Govan were among the Gucci-clad attendees at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which raised more than $4.6 million for the museum’s programs. The Italian luxury fashion label is a longtime presenting sponsor of the annual fundraiser, which was held for the ninth time on Saturday at the Wilshire Boulevard museum campus.
(Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LACMA)
By Adam TschornDeputy Fashion Editor 
Nov. 4, 2019
2:35 PM
Share

The constellation of well-dressed stars turning out to the ninth annual LACMA Art +Film Gala did not disappoint. Few other scenarios, outside of an awards show perhaps, would serve up Jon Hamm, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek Pinault, Ava DuVernay, Tracy Letts and costume designer Sandy Powell (the last two attending the museum fundraiser for the first time) mingling with Beck, Nick Cave, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, costume designer Arianne Phillips, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti chatted with Billie Eilish and Jared Leto as Donald Glover ambled by. Many of these stars were clad in Gucci in honor of the event’s longtime presenting sponsor.

This year’s event, co-chaired by museum trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, honored artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón — and raised a record $4.6 million in the process. The setting was awash in greenish-blue lights, which a museum representative said was a nod to the creative work of both honorees.

However, the outfits of the attendees seemed to span the entire rainbow. Click through the photo gallery below to see some of the evening’s standout looks. For more details on what happened inside the annual affair, check out the full debrief by Times staff writer Deborah Vankin here.

Lifestyle
Standout style at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala
2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Betye Saar And Alfonso Cuarón Presented By Gucci - Inside
Lifestyle
Standout style at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Some of the eye-catching style (Gucci and otherwise) from the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Lifestyle
Newsletter
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter
Adam Tschorn
Follow Us
Deputy fashion editor Adam Tschorn writes about a range of style-centric pop-culture topics for the Los Angeles Times. Holding a BA in philosophy and an MA in journalism makes him well-qualified to watch fashion shows and ask: “Why?”
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement