Block Shop textiles opens design studio in Atwater Village just in time for the holidays

As tempting as it might be, you can’t move in to the stylish Block Shop showroom, which opens to the public today in the ATX Arts Complex in Atwater Village.

Outfitted with artist sisters Hopie and Lily Stockman’s Bauhaus-inspired textiles, and custom furnishings by Los Angeles designers Waka Waka, Brendan Ravenhill, Entler and Kalon Studios, the storefront is so elegant, you may feel guilty about walking on the colorful dhurrie rugs that line the floors.

Fans of the curvilinear woodblock printed textiles can shop for napkins ($14), table runners ($70) and reversible dhurries starting at $130. Prints on handmade cotton rag paper are available framed and unframed and scarves ($75), which can be worn or hung on the wall like artwork, come in hand stitched cotton pouches with a ceramic bolo by Los Angeles ceramicist Bari Ziperstein.

Linen pillows ($85) and lightweight cotton bathrobes ($140) round out the mix, with custom commissions available upon request.

In honor of Small Business Saturday, all goods will be 15 percent off today from noon to 7 p.m.

What: Block Shop

Where: 3191 Casitas Ave., Suite 156, Atwater Village

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 30; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Info: blockshoptextiles.com