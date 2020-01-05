Cynthia Erivo, Chris Evans and Matt Bomer attend Gold Meets Golden affair

During the 7th annual Gold Meets Golden awards brunch on Saturday, veteran athletes from across the world mingled with Hollywood talent, including Chris Evans and Cynthia Erivo, to raise money to benefit Angel City Sports, a Los Angeles organization that helps support youths and adults with physical disabilities.

The elegant Beverly Hills party at the Virginia Robinson Gardens during Golden Globes weekend brought out stars including Jon Voight, Rami Malek, Naomi Watts, Taron Egerton, Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever and Ginnifer Goodwin. They were there to wish good luck to the athletes of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo.

“We couldn’t have dreamed up a better way to kick off this 2020 decade than at our gorgeous new venue, the Virginia Robinson Gardens,” Charley Cullen Walters told the Los Angeles Times. “In seven years, this one comprised the most perfect blend of beautiful stars, Olympians and aspiring Paralympians that we’ve ever had.”

Beanie Feldstein, left, Zoey Deutch, Joey King and Ben Platt at Gold Meets Golden. (Joe Scarnici / Getty Images / Gold Meets Golden)

Walters, who co-founded and produced the event with fellow Olympics buff and Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. member Scott Orlin, added: “By helping these children today, we are creating potential Paralympic stars of the future, as we look toward L.A. 2028. We’re especially grateful to our hosts and partners, [Olympic athlete] Nadia Comaneci and Nicole Kidman.”

A visibly shaken Kidman attended the event despite the horrific wildfire news that continued to emerge in Australia, her homeland. The Golden Globe nominee made her way down the red carpet, apologizing to reporters that she was too distracted to be interviewed, and noting that she and husband Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to the Australian fire services trying to contain the fires.

David Wagner, a top-ranked wheelchair tennis player, attends Saturday’s brunch. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images / Gold Meets Golden)

The event raised over $50,000 to send more than 200 children and participants to the Angel City Games in June at UCLA and cover the costs of uniforms, wheelchair racers and other adaptive equipment. (A final total hasn’t be released.)



Jewelry designer Charlie Lapson, one of the sponsors of the event, donated jewelry designed for Miss Universe contestants, and those pieces are being auctioned for Angel City Sports.

Nicole Kidman spoke to reporters of Australia’s wildfires at Gold Meets Golden. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images / Gold Meets Golden)

“Last year, the charity raised a lot of money from my donations of jewelry,” Lapson said. “So this year I upped it. It was wonderful to meet the many celebrities here, who chose to wear my jewelry at the many Globes parties. This is a great cause. It’s important for me to help these kids.”

During the star-studded affair, Erivo, a Golden Globe nominee for song and lead actress, sang John Lennon’s “Imagine” for the crowd.

Guests included Matt Bomer, who raved about Cynthia Erivo’s performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images / Gold Meets Golden)

“I’ve never had a chance to perform in front of so many sports heroes, and the children of Angel City Sports really inspired me,” Erivo told the Los Angeles Times. “‘Imagine’ is a powerful song that I think embodies what they are all about. It was a true pleasure to be a part of Gold Meets Golden 2020, and meet a lot of people I’ve looked up to for years.”

Matt Bomer, a Golden Globes presenter, said he was thrilled with Erivo’s performance.

“Every year @goldmeetsgolden gets more incredible,” he said in an Instagram post. “I grew up watching the Olympics pretty religiously, and I always love meeting the athletes who I’ve admired most of my life, and a lot of the new ones representing us this year. ... This song, sung by @cynthiaerivo, who I think is one of the most talented artists on the planet right now, was a highlight for me. It’s good to keep in mind John Lennon’s lyrics in a 2020 that already has a lot going on. ...”

Although the event was to support athletes, guests couldn’t help talking about Sunday’s Golden Globes. Goodwin said she’s looking forward to staying home and watching the awards show with husband Josh Dallas, who stars on NBC’s “Manifest,” and their children.

“We are rooting for ‘Succession,’ ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Once Upon a Time .. in Hollywood,’ ” Goodwin said. “But everything nominated is great! We will order a pizza with black olives, which the kids absolutely love, and then probably go to bed early. That’s how exciting we are!”

Greg Louganis at Gold Meets Golden. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images / Gold Meets Golden)

Andrea Jaclyn, owner of Beverly Hills salon Bomane, styled many of the Paralympians for the event and said she was happy to also meet the nominees and presenters.

“It was wonderful to talk with Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein about their roles,” she said. “And styling and talking with the athletes was an incredibly moving moment for me. Even though they are in wheelchairs, their spirit is so strong and resilient.”