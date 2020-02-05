Charlize Theron, Demi Moore and Sharon Stone celebrate new Vanity Fair photo exhibition

At Tuesday’s party celebrating the opening of “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling — The Stars, the Parties and the Powerbrokers,” Sharon Stone paused by one of the party photos on display at the Annenberg Space for Photography.

The candid shot, taken by Dafydd Jones in 1994, captured Stone and Ellen Barkin joking with a 19-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio at the magazine’s first Oscar-night shindig.

Stone said she had bought her gown seen in the photo, an elaborately beaded number, at a vintage shop in London years before that photo was taken and told her friends, “I’m going to wear that dress to the Oscars someday.”

Sharon Stone stops for a photo on the red carpet on Tuesday during the celebration of the exhibition “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. (Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation)

There she was in black and white, her prophecy mostly come true. She wasn’t at the Academy Awards ceremony itself but at that night’s Oscar party.

In celebration of Oscar week, Wallis Annenberg and Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones cohosted the opening-night reception for the exhibition of 130 portraits, party photos and multimedia installations by more than 50 photographers.

Vanity Fair magazine covers on display at the exhibition “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” at the Annenberg Space for Photography. (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation)

There, too, were Oscar nominee Charlize Theron, Demi Moore with daughter Rumer Willis, Caitlyn Jenner, Ashley Greene, Rachel Zoe, Elizabeth Chambers and Bobby Berk, among the stars, along with museum directors Michael Govan of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Klaus Biesenbach of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Lori Bettison-Varga of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and Katie Hollander of the Annenberg Space for Photography.

Soon after arriving, Greene and her husband, Paul Khoury, headed for the pop-up photo studio, designed by photographer Mark Seliger, which replicated one of the photo sets at the magazine’s famous Oscar-night party. There, they posed for their own keepsake portrait.

Caitlyn Jenner poses with her Vanity Fair cover photo at the exhibition “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” at the Annenberg Space for Photography. (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation)

Caitlyn Jenner, too, stopped into the living room-like setting but not before checking out her famous “Call me Caitlyn” cover, situated among the many cover photos stretching across one long wall. “That was such a moment in my life,” she said.

Rumer Willis accompanied her mom, Demi Moore, as the pair checked out Moore’s iconic cover portrait from 1991, naked and pregnant.

Rumer Willis, left, and her mother, Demi Moore, stop for a photo at a display of Moore’s Vanity Fair cover at the exhibition “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling.” (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation)

Other photos featured Nicole Kidman, Ava DuVernay, Julianne Moore, Antonio Banderas, Barbra Streisand, Tom Hanks, Sidney Poitier and many more stars, prompting Angela Sarafyan of “Westworld” to call the iconic portraits her favorites, noting that some resembled paintings.

Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones walks the red carpet at the opening of the exhibition “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” at the Annenberg Space for Photography. (Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation)

“For the past 25 years, the Vanity Fair Hollywood issue has heralded the Academy Awards season, but it’s also great timing for us at the Annenberg Space for Photography, because this show marks the beginning of our second decade,” said Cinny Kennard, the Annenberg Foundation’s executive director, as she addressed the crowd, speaking of the many thousands of visitors who have come over the years to see the museum’s “thought-provoking, eye-opening and at times brain-bending photography shows.”

Charlize Theron on the red carpet at the opening of the exhibition “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” at the Annenberg Space for Photography. (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation)

The reception, presented by the Ritz-Carlton, was Vanity Fair’s first event in the magazine’s “Campaign Hollywood” that leads up to Oscar night. Other events includes Thursday’s celebration of “Women in Hollywood” with co-hosts Jones and Laura Dern and Friday’s shindig for Neon studio’s Academy Award contenders “Parasite” and “Honeyland.”

The photo exhibition, curated by David Friend, Vanity Fair’s creative development editor, and Susan White, Vanity Fair’s former director of photography, includes works by Annie Leibovitz, Herb Ritts, Helmut Newton, Firooz Zahedi, Jonathan Becker, Harry Benson, Cass Bird and Cristiana de Middel, among others.

“Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” exhibition

Where: Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

When: Opens Saturday and continues through July 26; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Info: Admission is free. (213) 403-3000, annenbergphotospace.org