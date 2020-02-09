Oscars 2020: Stars step out in sustainable looks by Louis Vuitton and Laura Basci

At the 92nd Academy Awards, this year’s Red Carpet Green Dress ambassadors — “Booksmart” actress Kaitlyn Dever and Léa Seydoux (who stars in the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” out in April) hit the red carpet Sunday in sustainable gowns custom-made by Louis Vuitton.

Dever’s eco-friendly fuchsia and scarlet silk-satin column gown with a high side slit is embellished with glass beads and 14,400 Swarovski crystals. The embroidery alone took artisans more than 1,900 hours to create.

Seydoux’s white-belted gown with a halter top and voluminous skirt is made of organic silk faille, crafted from a new Red Carpet Green Dress textile crafted of Tencel Luxe yarn. She accessorized with custom-made Louis Vuitton satin sandals.

Kaitlyn Dever’s gown.

Advertisement

This marks the second year the French luxury brand has teamed with the initiative, launched in 2009 by environmental advocate Suzy Amis Cameron in partnership with the Academy Awards. Its mission: to challenge fashion designers to create sustainable gowns for talent to wear to the Oscars.

Elena Andreicheva, who co-directed the short film “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” — nominated for documentary short subject at the 92nd Oscars — is this year’s third RCGD ambassador. Andreicheva is wearing a custom, eco-conscious gown created by L.A.-based fashion designer Laura Basci that is hand-embellished with Swarovski crystals. It also is crafted from the new Red Carpet Green Dress textile made of Tencel Luxe yarn blended with cashmere.

“For me, sustainability is about building societies that are conscious and clever about how they use the resources of our world,” Andreicheva said. “Much of my work in documentary deals with inequality and injustice, which is increasingly resource-driven, so sustainability is something I think about a lot. Just because we’re at the Oscars doesn’t mean we need to stop thinking about it.”

Advertisement

All three looks feature eco-friendly and recycled materials, low-impact dyes and processes that lessen the environmental impact of production. Criteria are overseen by Good on You, the brand rating system for ethical and sustainable fashion.

Last year’s RCGD ambassadors were actresses Laura Harrier and Danielle Macdonald. Harrier wore an eco-responsible crepe silk Louis Vuitton gown, and Macdonald donned a vegetable-dyed cotton crepe gown by Christian Siriano with recycled tulle sleeves.

