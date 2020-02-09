Oscars 2020: Renée Zellweger brings her signature style to the red carpet

Renée Zellweger is considered the shoo-in for lead actress at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, having walked away with awards at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, British Academy Film Awards and more for her role as Judy Garland in Rupert Goold’s biopic “Judy.”

During her elegant awards-season run, Zellweger (with the help of stylist Petra Flannery) has wowed in a distinctive signature look. Her series of mostly polished, strapless column gowns, with no frills or distracting extras beyond a bracelet or two, is seamlessly finished with dyed-to-match pumps. Sweeping her hair into a loose, low bun, the actress has opted for natural, understated makeup — leaving the focus on her smiling face and her performance.

At the BATFAs, Zellweger glowed in a pink satin off-the-shoulder column gown by Prada; her strapless, satin midnight-blue column gown with a structural bustier top at the SAG Awards was custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano.

Zellweger might take home Oscar gold on Sunday for her performance in “Judy.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

In a nod to Garland, the 50-year-old actress donned an Armani Privé silk bustier column gown at the Golden Globes, with crystal pining and a thigh-high slit, in a baby-blue hue that mirrored the color of Garland’s gown in 1954 when she took home a Golden Globe for her role in “A Star Is Born.”

Zellweger made her Oscars debut in 1999 in an embroidered lilac gown by the late designer L’Wren Scott and last hit the Academy Awards red carpet in 2013 in a glittery gold Carolina Herrera gown. Therefore, fashion anticipation will be high as Zellweger appears on the Oscars red carpet seven years later for the grand finale of her latest awards-season run for “Judy.” We expect to see her wearing another winning column gown Sunday.

Take a look at Zellweger’s red-carpet style this season.

Zellweger in Armani Privé at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in early January. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Zellweger in Dior Couture at the Critics’ Choice Awards in mid-January. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Zellweger in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in mid-January. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Zellweger in Prada at the BAFTAs in early February. (Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)