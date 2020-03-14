‘Don’t touch your face’: Trump’s news conference was full of coronavirus no-nos

During a news conference on Friday, President Trump showed us just how difficult it is to follow the recommended steps to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Appearing at the White House Rose Garden with members of his coronavirus task force as well as the chief executives of several major corporations, the president declared a state of emergency over the pandemic. But, far from practicing any social distancing, those assembled at the podium stood close together, shook hands and freely touched objects that had been handled by others.

Because the virus is thought to be mainly spread via person-to-person contact, health officials have emphasized the importance of simple, everyday steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. This includes thoroughly washing your hands, staying six feet away from others and not touching your face.

As seen during the news conference (and the video above), much of this is easier said than done.

Advertisement

But remember, we’re all in this together. Wash your hands. Find alternate ways of greeting. Wash your hands. Avoid large gatherings. Wash your hands. And stop touching your face.