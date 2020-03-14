Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

L.A.'s beloved native plant garden tour canceled: But there’s (virtual) hope

505323_la-hm-ga-hugelkultur-recycles-logs_100.jpg
Hugel berms filled with California native plants frame the paths in the backyard garden of this Hollywood Hills West home, one of 42 landscapes included in the Theodore Payne Foundation’s Wild Flower & Native Plants annual garden tours. The tours were canceled Friday due to coronavirus concerns, but now the organizers are trying to create virtual tours online.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeanette MarantosStaff Writer 
March 14, 2020
5 AM
Share

The coronavirus claimed another victim Friday, when the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants canceled its popular two-day garden tours of 42 landscapes heavy on native plants and water-wise enhancements.

But wait! The organizers say they plan to keep the March 28-29 event alive through virtual tours we can watch online, from the safety of our homes.

Latimes.com/plants: Everything you want and need to know about houseplants

It’s not perfect, said garden tour coordinator Margaret Oakley, “but it’s better than nothing.”

Advertisement

Lifestyle
The L.A. garden tours you won’t want to miss this spring
Sherman Library garden tour artwork by Cathy Hull copy.jpg
Lifestyle
The L.A. garden tours you won’t want to miss this spring
Stroll and get inspired at 2020 Southern California garden tours.

The decision to cancel real-time tours came after Theodore Payne questioned property owners about how they felt having hundreds of potential virus carriers touring through their yards.

Your common questions about gardens and outdoor plants, answered

“We have to put wellness of the community above other concerns,” Oakley said. “The question is, can we just slow society down for two weeks and help slow the spread of this disease without inciting panic — just calmly, mindfully slow down?”

Advertisement

Oakley put a task force together Friday afternoon to explore ways for property owners and designers on the tour to create short, narrated videos of their landscapes and then post them online for people to see. “We have two weeks to iron out the details,” Oakley said. “We’re not sure what this will look like yet, but we’d like to at least try. It would be great for people to have a positive outcome in all this negativity.”

Stay tuned. Watch theodorepayne.org for details.

LifestyleLatestClimate & Environment💚 Celebrating plants in L.A. 💚Home & GardenThings to DoHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jeanette Marantos
Follow Us
Jeanette Marantos has been a writer for the Los Angeles Times Homicide Report since 2015 and the Saturday garden section since 2016, a yin and yang that keeps her perspective in balance.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement