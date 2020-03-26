10 things I’m doing with my kids to preserve my sanity - and theirs

As a freelance writer and editor, I’ve spent years working from home. Having my wife and two sons (ages 11 and 9) around full-time has been a major adjustment, but so far we’re dealing with the situation and staying sane. I also recognize that we’re in a very fortunate situation where both my wife and I have the type of jobs that allow us to be home with our kids as we continue to work, and that we live somewhere that enables us to get outside without putting ourselves and others at risk of spreading the infection. One thing I did not anticipate? How much time I’d spend handling everyone’s tech support issues.

Below is what logistically and mentally has gotten us through the beginnings of what will probably be a very long stretch.