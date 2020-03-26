10 things to do on your next trip to help you make better photo memories

Organize your photos within a month of return

Preferably within a week. I suggest organizing by year and location. Then back them up someplace other than your phone or the cloud. I suggest an external hard drive. That said, Apple’s and Google’s most common image management software can be very helpful. (The app is called Photos in both cases.) I make a folder for every year, and within each year I have folders for each trip, labeled by month and destination. I mark the best 10% of the images with stars and usually disregard or delete the rest. I mix video clips with stills, but some people separate them. I’m moving my archive into Adobe Lightroom Classic, which combines an organizational framework with powerful image-editing options.