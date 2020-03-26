10 ways to make your house a cozier home

A lot has been written about creating a home that inspires a sense of sanctuary, but these days, the idea has never felt more relevant.

Or should we say urgent?

Differentiating between sanctuary and isolation cell (as we shelter in place) could mean the difference between spending quality time with loved ones or being sentenced to time with a plea of temporary insanity. Just kidding. Sort of.

The lessons of household hygge (pronounced hue-gah), the Danish concept of simplified, cozy living, are front and center as most of us find ourselves forced to slow down and take stock of not only our pantry shelves and toilet paper stash but the way we want to live as well.

The good news — and yes, we can all use some — is that although there are things you can buy to elevate a sense of sanctuary in your space, the intangible gifts of a hygge-ified home often can be achieved for free.

Aimee Lagos, cofounder of the online retail site Hygge & West and co-author of the book “Hygge & West Home: Design for a Cozy Life,” said for her and cofounder/co-author Christiana Coop, means getting personal. “It’s not about this Scandi aesthetic with lots of lamb furs strewn about,” said Lagos. “It’s about figuring out what makes you feel happy and joyful in a space and then creating that.”

We invite you to light a candle, curl up with a throw blanket and read on for 10 tips to turn your home into a sanctuary.