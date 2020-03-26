10 tasks to check off your to-do list to enrich your next vacation

Rethink your bucket list

You need not travel to Scandinavia to see the northern lights. They often visible in Alaska. (Danita Delimont / Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Travel lovers keep a bucket list in their heads of places they dream of someday visiting. But “someday” has taken on a new meaning. Now’s the time to write down your bucket list. Then — and this may take a while — select destination No. 1. Now adjust. A trip to see the northern lights may be out of your price range, but you can also see them in Alaska, which is closer to home. And if you can’t afford to go to Egypt to see the pyramids, you can see lots of them in Mexico. Start planning your trip. Wherever you travel, consider it your reward for making it through these distressing times.