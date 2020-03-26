10 ways to help your neighbors and friends during the coronavirus crisis

Help a nonprofit

Volunteer with an organization such as Project Angel Food, which delivers more than 600,000 meals each year in L.A. to the homes of those homebound with life-threatening health issues. The nonprofit, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, is in need of people to help process and prepare food. “We have no option but to keep working and delivering the meals,” said Richard Ayoub, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We have 1,600 clients, all living with critical illness, who depend on us. They are the people who are most susceptible to get the coronavirus. Most of them are over the age of 60.”