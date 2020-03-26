10 ways to stay connected to the fashion world while you’re stuck at home

Buy from local brands giving back

A look from the John Elliott spring and summer 2020 collection. (John Elliott)

The John Elliott label has pledged $10,000, along with 10% of sales from the brand’s core collection of essentials (currently 25% off), to a UCLA Health fund “to support medical personnel on the front line who are putting others before themselves,” said the label in a recent Instagram post. The goal is to reach $100,000.

Through March 30, fine jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth (ireneneuwirth.com) is donating 20% of all online and phone sales to No Kid Hungry, a campaign by the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Share our Strength to assist with access to healthful meals.

Jennifer Meyer (jennifermeyer.com) is contributing 20% of sales of her jewelry through March 31 to the nonprofit Baby2Baby, which provides essentials to L.A. children living in poverty. Kim Kardashian West is donating 20% of profits from the new Skims (skims.com) cotton collection drop to nonprofit Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 assistance efforts.

Swimwear brand Robin Piccone (robinpiccone.com) has pledged 10% of profits through March 31 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to assist families coping with COVID-19. Also, local footwear label Mia Becar (miabecar.com) is donating all proceeds through April 6 to the California Community Foundation COVID-19 L.A. County Response Fund. And footwear designer George Esquivel (esquivelshoes.com) is giving $45 of every tote sale and $80 of every sneaker purchased from his Esquivel X line to nonprofit Giving Children Hope to support those in need.