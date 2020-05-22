Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Start
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Lifestyle

No more flour? Take 2 shots. A coronavirus confinement drinking game

Adult drinking games
(Tim Bower / For The Times)
By Chris ErskineColumnist  
May 22, 2020
6:24 AM
Share

Drink up. This has been the longest happy hour America has ever seen. Not always happy, to be sure. Your loved ones probably drove you batty at times, with the way they played with their bare toes or shoved items in the fridge. I’m sure they speak well of you too. In any case, uncork your favorite beverage and use these prompts to mark the moment. And to celebrate that we’re (mostly) still going strong:

1
Another haircut joke: Take 3 shots

2
Amazon arrived early: Take 2 shots

3
Gassy dog: Take 1 shot

Advertisement

Advertisement

4
Gassy spouse: Take 2 shots

5
Someone talks on ‘mute’: Take 1 shot

6
Dad won’t come out of the can: Take 3 shots

7
No more flour: Take 2 shots

8
Leaf blowers are back: Take 3 shots

9
Spouse said ‘I love you’; you paused: Take 7 shots

Advertisement

10
It’s still today: Drink, chug-a-lug, drink …

11
Appendicitis: Take 3 shots

12
Naked toddler photobombs Zoom meeting: Take 2 shots

13
You’ve grown an extra toe: Take 3 shots

14
Plumber not returning call(s): Take 4 shots

15
Scratchy throat: Take 4 shots

16
Latvian toilet paper: Take 3 shots

17
Fight boredom with these games:
Travel
The ultimate California travel bingo board: Can you beat it?
Travel
The ultimate California travel bingo board: Can you beat it?
Exploring the state has its sweet moments - as well as salty ones. We’ve turned it all into a bingo game. Did you help cause a Yosemite Valley traffic jam? Check.

Lifestyle
L.A. Affairs: I’m over coronavirus — I want my love life back
(Illustrations by Ruth Mora for The Times)
Lifestyle
L.A. Affairs: I’m over coronavirus — I want my love life back
At first corona-dating seemed like it might be fun. Distance builds interest, right? Wrong. There’s just so much sourdough and banana bread you can make. I need this to be over.

Lifestyle
Spot the difference: Quarantine hoarder edition
(Lauren Martin for The Times)
Lifestyle
Spot the difference: Quarantine hoarder edition
Can you spot the 12 differences inside this quarantine hoarder’s pantry?

Advertisement

Lifestyle
I tie-dyed linens and T-shirts using onion skins and avocado pits: Here’s how
Images by Getty and Lisa Boone (Photo illustration by Jamie Sholberg)
Lifestyle
I tie-dyed linens and T-shirts using onion skins and avocado pits: Here’s how
Fight quarantine fatigue while upcycling T-shirts and napkins with natural dyes made from fruits and vegetables. Did we mention it’s free?

Travel
Test your travel savvy with our fact-or-fiction quiz (coronavirus edition)
Illustration for Catharine Hamm’s on-the-spot column published on May 23, 2020.
Travel
Test your travel savvy with our fact-or-fiction quiz (coronavirus edition)
Some odd things have happened in the travel world — but are they this odd? Use your nonsense detector to see whether you can sniff out the fiction.

Lifestyle
Play dress-up! Style these paper dolls in summer 2020 corona-fashion
Lifestyle
Play dress-up! Style these paper dolls in summer 2020 corona-fashion
Face masks, hand sanitizer and athletic-wear fashion are some of the sartorial offerings for our spring and summer 2020 season.

Lifestyle
Mask or no mask? Follow the flowchart and find your pandemic persona
Lifestyle
Mask or no mask? Follow the flowchart and find your pandemic persona
Are you a Super Spreader or a Superb Hero? Revealing your secret identity is just a few steps away.

Share
Lifestyle
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Chris Erskine
Follow Us
Chris Erskine is a nationally known humor columnist and editor who retired from the Los Angeles Times in 2020. Previously he wrote for the Sports, Travel and Saturday sections and edited with the paper’s features staff. As an editor, he has been a part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning teams at The Times (for his graphics work on the Northridge quake and the North Hollywood bank robbery). He is best known to readers for his weekly humor pieces on life in suburban Los Angeles. His latest book, “Daditude,” released in 2018, is a collection of his favorite Times columns on fatherhood. He has written two other books, “Man of the House” and “Surviving Suburbia,” which reached the Los Angeles Times bestseller list. The Chicago native has also worked for papers in New Orleans and Miami.