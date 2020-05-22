No more flour? Take 2 shots. A coronavirus confinement drinking game

Drink up. This has been the longest happy hour America has ever seen. Not always happy, to be sure. Your loved ones probably drove you batty at times, with the way they played with their bare toes or shoved items in the fridge. I’m sure they speak well of you too. In any case, uncork your favorite beverage and use these prompts to mark the moment. And to celebrate that we’re (mostly) still going strong:
1
Another haircut joke: Take 3 shots
2
Amazon arrived early: Take 2 shots
3
Gassy dog: Take 1 shot
4
Gassy spouse: Take 2 shots
5
Someone talks on ‘mute’: Take 1 shot
6
Dad won’t come out of the can: Take 3 shots
7
No more flour: Take 2 shots
8
Leaf blowers are back: Take 3 shots
9
Spouse said ‘I love you’; you paused: Take 7 shots
10
It’s still today: Drink, chug-a-lug, drink …
11
Appendicitis: Take 3 shots
12
Naked toddler photobombs Zoom meeting: Take 2 shots
13
You’ve grown an extra toe: Take 3 shots
14
Plumber not returning call(s): Take 4 shots
15
Scratchy throat: Take 4 shots
16
Latvian toilet paper: Take 3 shots
17
Fight boredom with these games:
Exploring the state has its sweet moments - as well as salty ones. We’ve turned it all into a bingo game. Did you help cause a Yosemite Valley traffic jam? Check.
At first corona-dating seemed like it might be fun. Distance builds interest, right? Wrong. There’s just so much sourdough and banana bread you can make. I need this to be over.
Can you spot the 12 differences inside this quarantine hoarder’s pantry?
Fight quarantine fatigue while upcycling T-shirts and napkins with natural dyes made from fruits and vegetables. Did we mention it’s free?
Some odd things have happened in the travel world — but are they this odd? Use your nonsense detector to see whether you can sniff out the fiction.
Face masks, hand sanitizer and athletic-wear fashion are some of the sartorial offerings for our spring and summer 2020 season.
Are you a Super Spreader or a Superb Hero? Revealing your secret identity is just a few steps away.