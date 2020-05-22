L.A. Affairs: I’m over coronavirus — I want my love life back

1
The author is a Los Angeles-based illustrator.
Straight, gay, bisexual, transgender or nonbinary: L.A. Affairs chronicles the search for love in and around Los Angeles — and we want to hear your story. You must allow your name to be published, and the story you tell has to be true. We pay $300 for each essay we publish. Email us at LAAffairs@latimes.com. You can find submission guidelines here.
