Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Spot the difference: Quarantine hoarder edition

Spot the differences.
(Lauren Martin / For The Times)
By Times Staff
May 22, 2020
6:22 AM
Share
1

When is the last time you played Spot the Difference? Probably a very long time ago, unless you have a stack of vintage Highlights magazines lying around. Or perhaps you are a child. Or perhaps you have one. But if not, here is your opportunity for another go at this classic game. Pictured below are two images of a quarantine hoarder’s storage closet. There are 12 differences between the two of them. Can you spot them all? Careful not to scroll too far or you’ll come across the answers.

Feel free to play from the set of images at the top of this article or from the set of two images directly below. Whichever is easiest to see on your current screen.

Spot the differences.
(Lauren Martin / For The Times )

Can you spot the differences?
(Lauren Martin / For The Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did you spot the 12 differences?

1. Toilet paper logo color

2. Paper towel pattern

3. Cannellini versus black bean

4. Missing yeast packet

5. Inverted colors on wipes logo

Advertisement

6. Spray bottle eyes shift the other direction

7. Different soap top

8. Hair dye color

9. Spider

10. Tuna logo color

11. Pasta boxes color flipped

12. Gluten-free flour

2
Fight boredom with these games:

Travel
Test your travel savvy with our fact-or-fiction quiz (coronavirus edition)
Illustration for Catharine Hamm’s on-the-spot column published on May 23, 2020.
Travel
Test your travel savvy with our fact-or-fiction quiz (coronavirus edition)
Some odd things have happened in the travel world — but are they this odd? Use your nonsense detector to see whether you can sniff out the fiction.

Lifestyle
Play dress-up! Style these paper dolls in summer 2020 corona-fashion
Lifestyle
Play dress-up! Style these paper dolls in summer 2020 corona-fashion
Face masks, hand sanitizer and athletic-wear fashion are some of the sartorial offerings for our spring and summer 2020 season.

Travel
The ultimate California travel bingo board: Can you beat it?
Travel
The ultimate California travel bingo board: Can you beat it?
Exploring the state has its sweet moments - as well as salty ones. We’ve turned it all into a bingo game. Did you help cause a Yosemite Valley traffic jam? Check.

Advertisement

Lifestyle
L.A. Affairs: I’m over coronavirus — I want my love life back
(Illustrations by Ruth Mora for The Times)
Lifestyle
L.A. Affairs: I’m over coronavirus — I want my love life back
At first corona-dating seemed like it might be fun. Distance builds interest, right? Wrong. There’s just so much sourdough and banana bread you can make. I need this to be over.

Lifestyle
No more flour? Take 2 shots. A coronavirus confinement drinking game
Lifestyle
No more flour? Take 2 shots. A coronavirus confinement drinking game
This has been the longest Happy Hour that America has ever seen. So uncork your favorite beverage and use these prompts to mark the moment.

Lifestyle
I tie-dyed linens and T-shirts using onion skins and avocado pits: Here’s how
Images by Getty and Lisa Boone (Photo illustration by Jamie Sholberg)
Lifestyle
I tie-dyed linens and T-shirts using onion skins and avocado pits: Here’s how
Fight quarantine fatigue while upcycling T-shirts and napkins with natural dyes made from fruits and vegetables. Did we mention it’s free?

Lifestyle
Mask or no mask? Follow the flowchart and find your pandemic persona
Lifestyle
Mask or no mask? Follow the flowchart and find your pandemic persona
Are you a Super Spreader or a Superb Hero? Revealing your secret identity is just a few steps away.

Share
LifestyleThings to DoCoronavirus PandemicWellness
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Times Staff