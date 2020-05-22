Mask or no mask? Follow the flowchart and find your pandemic persona

You’re wearing a mask so much these days you can be anybody you want to underneath. But just like that mask, the superhero alter ego you choose will work only if it’s a good fit. To help you on your quest (or at least keep you entertained for a few minutes), we’ve created a flowchart to guide you toward the outsize pandemic persona closest to your own.

(Getty; Ross May / Los Angeles times)

Here are the details on each persona:

