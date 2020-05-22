Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Play dress-up! Style these paper dolls in summer 2020 corona-fashion

Paper dolls
(Greg Clarke / For The Times)
By Marques HarperImage Editor 
May 22, 2020
6:23 AM
After what seems like the longest five months ever (riiiiiight?), we’ve finally reached the unofficial start of summer — the end of May in Los Angeles — and nothing speaks volumes in the City of Angels like dressing up in an outfit as vibrant and colorful as our gorgeous surroundings.

So go ahead and pack up those thoughts about your old 9-to-5 attire (that’s so 2019 anyway), break out the scissors and get ready to meet your new clients: the L.A. paper dolls. You get to be their new stylist.

In the ready-to-snip 2020 spring and summer offering, you’ll find a smorgasbord of fashion delights, including an of-the-moment tie-dyed T-shirt, comfy sweatpants and leggings, and footwear options perfect for neighborhood power walks or social distance-friendly hikes. (Even this couple’s fur baby gets a summer look. Check out those paws and prints.)

Most important during this pandemic are must-have accessories, including latex gloves, all-over-print bandannas, colorful face masks, a spacious grocery tote, a quarantini cocktail set and a tape measure for maintaining a proper safe distance from others.

And this season wouldn’t really be this season without a couple of the quarantine era’s most coveted goodies, so we’ve included them along with the sartorial mix — a bottle of hand sanitizer and a fresh loaf of banana bread. Voila! Now play dress-up. You can print these paper dolls below.

(Greg Clarke / For The Times)

Print female paper doll
Print female paper doll

(Greg Clarke / For The Times)

Print male paper doll
Print male paper doll

Marques Harper
Marques Harper is the Image editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Austin American-Statesman as a fashion writer, columnist, stylist and metro reporter and at the Roanoke Times covering media and pop culture. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Oregonian and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of New Jersey, he is a graduate of Rutgers University.