The ultimate California travel bingo board: Can you beat it?

There’s nothing more exhilarating, or exasperating, than getting to know California. Here, to remind you of all the possibilities out there, is a matched pair of California travel bingo cards — one sweet, one salty. All of your best California vacation memories and worst regrets are here. OK, maybe not all. But some, for sure.

THE SWEET CARD:

THE SALTY CARD

Have you covered all the relevant squares? Great! There are no actual prizes, but here’s what we think of your results:

•If you blacked out both cards entirely, we — well, we don’t believe you. Send notarized photos and ticket stubs.

•If you blacked out one board, we bow to you, o learned and well-traveled Californian. You’ve seen and absorbed so much, we may just take a breather and let you produce next week’s pages.

•If you’ve made a full X or L (nine squares) on either board, we promise to stop calling you Barney, Frube, Grommet, Kook or any other terms that California surfers use in the movies for under-performers. You’ve been around.

•If you scored one or two basic bingos (a vertical, horizontal or diagonal line of five squares), yup, you could pass for an average Californian. But you’re reading a newspaper, so we know you’re special.

•If you scored no bingos, you may be a recent arrival, or perhaps you’ve had more important things to do. Either way, perhaps it’s time for a road trip.