Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Travel

The ultimate California travel bingo board: Can you beat it?

(Alycea Tinoyan / For The Times)
By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
May 22, 2020
6:22 AM
Share
1

There’s nothing more exhilarating, or exasperating, than getting to know California. Here, to remind you of all the possibilities out there, is a matched pair of California travel bingo cards — one sweet, one salty. All of your best California vacation memories and worst regrets are here. OK, maybe not all. But some, for sure.

THE SWEET CARD:

Print your bingo card
Print your bingo card

Advertisement

Advertisement

THE SALTY CARD

Print your bingo card
Print your bingo card
Print your bingo card

Have you covered all the relevant squares? Great! There are no actual prizes, but here’s what we think of your results:

•If you blacked out both cards entirely, we — well, we don’t believe you. Send notarized photos and ticket stubs.

•If you blacked out one board, we bow to you, o learned and well-traveled Californian. You’ve seen and absorbed so much, we may just take a breather and let you produce next week’s pages.

Advertisement

•If you’ve made a full X or L (nine squares) on either board, we promise to stop calling you Barney, Frube, Grommet, Kook or any other terms that California surfers use in the movies for under-performers. You’ve been around.

•If you scored one or two basic bingos (a vertical, horizontal or diagonal line of five squares), yup, you could pass for an average Californian. But you’re reading a newspaper, so we know you’re special.

•If you scored no bingos, you may be a recent arrival, or perhaps you’ve had more important things to do. Either way, perhaps it’s time for a road trip.

2
Fight boredom with these games:

Travel
Test your travel savvy with our fact-or-fiction quiz (coronavirus edition)
Illustration for Catharine Hamm’s on-the-spot column published on May 23, 2020.
Travel
Test your travel savvy with our fact-or-fiction quiz (coronavirus edition)
Some odd things have happened in the travel world — but are they this odd? Use your nonsense detector to see whether you can sniff out the fiction.

Lifestyle
Play dress-up! Style these paper dolls in summer 2020 corona-fashion
Lifestyle
Play dress-up! Style these paper dolls in summer 2020 corona-fashion
Face masks, hand sanitizer and athletic-wear fashion are some of the sartorial offerings for our spring and summer 2020 season.

Lifestyle
L.A. Affairs: I’m over coronavirus — I want my love life back
(Illustrations by Ruth Mora for The Times)
Lifestyle
L.A. Affairs: I’m over coronavirus — I want my love life back
At first corona-dating seemed like it might be fun. Distance builds interest, right? Wrong. There’s just so much sourdough and banana bread you can make. I need this to be over.

Lifestyle
No more flour? Take 2 shots. A coronavirus confinement drinking game
Lifestyle
No more flour? Take 2 shots. A coronavirus confinement drinking game
This has been the longest Happy Hour that America has ever seen. So uncork your favorite beverage and use these prompts to mark the moment.

Lifestyle
Spot the difference: Quarantine hoarder edition
(Lauren Martin for The Times)
Lifestyle
Spot the difference: Quarantine hoarder edition
Can you spot the 12 differences inside this quarantine hoarder’s pantry?

Lifestyle
I tie-dyed linens and T-shirts using onion skins and avocado pits: Here’s how
Images by Getty and Lisa Boone (Photo illustration by Jamie Sholberg)
Lifestyle
I tie-dyed linens and T-shirts using onion skins and avocado pits: Here’s how
Fight quarantine fatigue while upcycling T-shirts and napkins with natural dyes made from fruits and vegetables. Did we mention it’s free?

Lifestyle
Mask or no mask? Follow the flowchart and find your pandemic persona
Lifestyle
Mask or no mask? Follow the flowchart and find your pandemic persona
Are you a Super Spreader or a Superb Hero? Revealing your secret identity is just a few steps away.

Advertisement

Share
TravelLifestyleCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get inspired to get away.

Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter from travel editor Catharine Hamm.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christopher Reynolds
Follow Us
Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.