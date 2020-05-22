I tie-dyed linens and T-shirts using onion skins and avocado pits: Here’s how

This is how I know I’ve been cooped up with downcast distance-learning teens for too long: I spent multiple days dyeing T-shirts and damask napkins with food scraps and foraged plants from my neighborhood.

As sheltering-in-place continues and the days have become indistinguishable, I needed a distraction from my isolated work-from-home routine. I decided to experiment with natural dyes using what I had on hand, and without spending any money.

First, I reached out to Los Angeles-based fiber artist Niki Tsukamoto of Lookout & Wonderland for some tips.

“There are so many things that you can experiment with at home,” Tsukamoto said. “Wild oxalis, avocado pits, onion skins, loquat and eucalyptus leaves all have their own tannins, so they work as a mordant [which bonds color to fabric].”

A hand-dyed blanket by fiber artist Niki Tsukamoto for Lookout & Wonderland. (Lookout & Wonderland )

Tsukamoto went on to explain that part of the fun of experimenting with natural dyes is the transformation process. Colorless avocado pits can produce surprising shades of pink, while onion skins transform water into saturated yellow and orange hues.

“I always talk to people about what it is that they are trying to achieve with their natural dyeing,” said Tsukamoto, who hosts natural dye workshops under normal circumstances. “Are they trying to make something that stays, or fades away in the sun? If you just want to see what happens with different plants, then there are no rules. You can experiment with everything and anything in your kitchen.”

Purple cabbage, for instance, doesn’t have the chemical components to bind to fabric. Still, it’s fun to see what happens.

“The same is true of turmeric, which creates a gorgeous yellow color and has medicinal value,” Tsukamato said. “It doesn’t work as a stable dye but it’s fun to play with. And one of the great things about turmeric is that if you put anything alkaline on it, it will turn red.”

Dyes made from avocado pits, left, onion skins and hibiscus. (Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Inspired by Tsukamoto, I attempted to upcycle some old T-shirts and heirloom damask napkins using avocado pits, onion skins and some hot pink hibiscus flowers that I foraged from my neighbor’s yard.

I also soaked hibiscus flowers, a gift from my neighbors. (Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Over several days I collected food scraps, scoured and soaked fabric, and steeped the items in dye baths. My experiments did not go exactly as planned -- my pretty light pink hibiscus dye washed out in the washing machine — but it felt like a brief reprieve from coronavirus lockdown.

Instead of worrying about furlough days and bills, I foraged my neighborhood for hibiscus and bright yellow oxalis.

Instead of wondering if my son will attend college in the fall, I boiled avocado pits and watched as the water turned red.

And instead of losing sleep over what the future holds, I got lost in the process of folding and dyeing napkins using a shibori technique.

You can do it too. Here’s how.