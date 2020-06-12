If you decluttered during coronavirus, you’ll want to know this: Goodwill has reopened

If you have been decluttering and tidying up like Marie Kondo while sheltering in place, we have good news for you: Goodwill Southern California reopened 21 stores this week and they are accepting donations with contactless drop-off.

The move comes as many restaurants, gyms and other businesses start to reopen, despite a rise in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County.

Spokeswoman Marla Eby said Goodwill plans to gradually reopen additional stores in the weeks to come, with freestanding donation centers reopening at a later date.

Many drop-off centers were so overwhelmed with donations during the pandemic that the nonprofit was forced to appeal to Los Angeles residents to stop leaving their unwanted items at storefront entrances.

If you would like to donate something, here is how contactless drop-off works:

· All donors and employees must wear face masks

· Customers will place items in donation bins themselves

· All donations will be isolated for 72 hours

· Social distancing is required

· Receipts will be emailed

For shoppers, there are new safety measures in place, including daily health checks of employees, cleaning, plexiglass guards at registers, temporary closure of fitting rooms and restrooms, social distancing, limited customers, touchless payment and shopping cart sanitation.

“With unemployment skyrocketing due to the COVID-19 crisis, the community needs our employment services more than ever,” said Patrick McClenahan, president and chief executive of Goodwill Southern California. “With health and safety our top priority, we look forward to welcoming back our shoppers and donors as they discover great treasures while helping our neighbors find jobs.”

Here are the stores that reopened this week. All are accepting donations except the USC store, due to space limitations:

Atwater Village

3150 N. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles

Bear Valley

16970 Bear Valley Road, Victorville

Chino Hills

4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills

Eagle Rock

1600 Colorado Street, Glendale

Glendale Northwest

6343 San Fernando Road, Glendale

Hawthorne

13245 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne

Hemet

3133 W. Florida Ave., Hemet

La Quinta

79640 Highway 111, La Quinta

Los Feliz

4575 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz

Murrieta

39400 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, Murrieta

Lake Elsinore

31660 Grape St., Lake Elsinore

Moreno Valley

23615 Sunneymead Blvd., Moreno Valley

Norco

3220 Hamner Ave., Norco

Pasadena East

183 Altadena Drive, Pasadena

Pasadena Fair Oaks

40 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

Pomona

210 E. Foothill Blvd., Pomona

Redlands

223 W. Colton Ave., Redlands

Sawtelle

11726 Santa Monica Blvd., Sawtelle

USC

2823 S. Figueroa St., University Park

Van Nuys

14556 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys