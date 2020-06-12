If you decluttered during coronavirus, you’ll want to know this: Goodwill has reopened
If you have been decluttering and tidying up like Marie Kondo while sheltering in place, we have good news for you: Goodwill Southern California reopened 21 stores this week and they are accepting donations with contactless drop-off.
The move comes as many restaurants, gyms and other businesses start to reopen, despite a rise in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County.
Spokeswoman Marla Eby said Goodwill plans to gradually reopen additional stores in the weeks to come, with freestanding donation centers reopening at a later date.
Many drop-off centers were so overwhelmed with donations during the pandemic that the nonprofit was forced to appeal to Los Angeles residents to stop leaving their unwanted items at storefront entrances.
People are decluttering while hunkering down at home. An expert shares tips on how to get organized during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you would like to donate something, here is how contactless drop-off works:
· All donors and employees must wear face masks
· Customers will place items in donation bins themselves
· All donations will be isolated for 72 hours
· Social distancing is required
· Receipts will be emailed
For shoppers, there are new safety measures in place, including daily health checks of employees, cleaning, plexiglass guards at registers, temporary closure of fitting rooms and restrooms, social distancing, limited customers, touchless payment and shopping cart sanitation.
“With unemployment skyrocketing due to the COVID-19 crisis, the community needs our employment services more than ever,” said Patrick McClenahan, president and chief executive of Goodwill Southern California. “With health and safety our top priority, we look forward to welcoming back our shoppers and donors as they discover great treasures while helping our neighbors find jobs.”
Here are the stores that reopened this week. All are accepting donations except the USC store, due to space limitations:
Atwater Village
3150 N. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles
Bear Valley
16970 Bear Valley Road, Victorville
Chino Hills
4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills
Eagle Rock
1600 Colorado Street, Glendale
Glendale Northwest
6343 San Fernando Road, Glendale
Hawthorne
13245 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne
Hemet
3133 W. Florida Ave., Hemet
La Quinta
79640 Highway 111, La Quinta
Los Feliz
4575 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz
As coronavirus restrictions lift, firms are getting back to business and hoping for your support. Here’s a list.
Murrieta
39400 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, Murrieta
Lake Elsinore
31660 Grape St., Lake Elsinore
Moreno Valley
23615 Sunneymead Blvd., Moreno Valley
Norco
3220 Hamner Ave., Norco
Pasadena East
183 Altadena Drive, Pasadena
Pasadena Fair Oaks
40 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
Pomona
210 E. Foothill Blvd., Pomona
Redlands
223 W. Colton Ave., Redlands
Sawtelle
11726 Santa Monica Blvd., Sawtelle
USC
2823 S. Figueroa St., University Park
Van Nuys
14556 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys
