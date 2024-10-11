Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Melania Trump’s memoir, Taylor Swift’s net worth

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
Where’s the best place in California to retire? What’s Taylor Swift’s new number one? What was the big policy shift at the DMV? Take this week’s News Quiz and show us what you know!
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Share via

This week’s Los Angeles Times News Quiz has a little bit of everything “‘new” to test your news-knowledge recall: Taylor Swift’s new No. 1 ranking, Melania Trump’s new memoir, the new role for former L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell and a potential new way to protect the state’s almond crop using something you might be familiar with from your doctor’s office.

Illustration of two hands passing a postcard that reads, "How do you life-hack Los Angeles"

Lifestyle

How to park for free at LAX and other life hacks from L.A. locals

We asked fellow Angelenos for their favorite tips for living in our city, and they gave us: tool-box charcuterie, urinals with a view and all kinds of ways to beat the city’s thorny traffic.

Oct. 2, 2024

Also in the mix: stories about the Californian exodus reshaping a battleground state, the best place to retire and an important policy shift at the Department of Motor Vehicles that should be welcome news indeed to the 70+ crowd.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these 10 multiple-choice, California-leaning questions should be a breeze. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: The VP debate, Kris Kristofferson’s star turn

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for September 27, 2024: Ohtani’s rare feat, Sierra Madre’s smart bears

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for September 20, 2024: The stumper questions most people missed

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for September 13, 2024: A stunning Harris endorsement, a ‘Star Wars’ voice

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for September 6, 2024: Disney’s blackout beef, a Harris-Walz sit-down

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 30, 2024: Ohtani’s rare feat, L.A.’s endangered deli

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 23, 2024: When J.Lo met Ben, name that full moon

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 16, 2024: Tallying up Olympic gold, Walz name-checks Reagan

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 9, 2024: Simone Biles sticks her neck out, Harris picks a VP

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 2, 2024: ‘Deadpool,’ Olympic fever and a spicy lawsuit

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement