Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Melania Trump’s memoir, Taylor Swift’s net worth

This week’s Los Angeles Times News Quiz has a little bit of everything “‘new” to test your news-knowledge recall: Taylor Swift’s new No. 1 ranking, Melania Trump’s new memoir, the new role for former L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell and a potential new way to protect the state’s almond crop using something you might be familiar with from your doctor’s office.

Also in the mix: stories about the Californian exodus reshaping a battleground state, the best place to retire and an important policy shift at the Department of Motor Vehicles that should be welcome news indeed to the 70+ crowd.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these 10 multiple-choice, California-leaning questions should be a breeze. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.