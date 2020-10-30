The only things your superhero-obsessed friend really wants this year

Blockbuster movies and long-running TV shows means there is no shortage of superhero-related goods for pop culture enthusiasts. Here are gifts to consider if you’re looking for options besides (the always-reliable) graphic T-shirts and novelty socks. And yes, for the purposes of this list, the Force counts as a superpower. Prices were the latest at time of publication and can vary, so shop around.



‘A Jedi You Will Be’ picture book

(Disney Books)

It’s the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back,” so it’s the perfect time to revisit Luke Skywalker’s time at the swamps of Dagobah learning about the Force under the tutelage of Jedi Master Yoda. Get lessons from Yoda himself in “A Jedi You Will Be,” a beautifully illustrated picture book from Preeti Chhibber and Mike Deas.

$16.55 | 👉 Purchase here

‘Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection’ book of illustrations

(Insight Editions)

Originally airing from 1992 to ’95, “Batman: The Animated Series” is not only a great cartoon, it’s one of the best on-screen adaptations of the caped crusader. “Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection” is a portable art exhibition in tribute to the show and includes an introduction from series writer/producer Paul Dini.

$54 | 👉 Purchase here

Black Panther sheet set

(Pottery Barn Teen)

Nobody is ever actually too old for superhero-themed bedding. For those that want their dreams to be set in Wakanda, Pottery Barn’s 100% cotton Black Panther sheet set is a good place to start

$79-129 | 👉 Purchase here



Captain America baseball jersey

(BoxLunch)

America’s favorite pastime and the First Avenger collide in BoxLunch’s Captain America baseball jersey. With Steve Rogers’ name and the year he made his comic book debut displayed on the back, there will be no mistaking the wearer as firmly a member of Team Captain America.

$54.90 | 👉 Purchase here



The Child talking plush toy

(Hasbro)

Baby Yoda — officially known as The Child — is the undeniable breakout star of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” Hasbro’s The Child talking plush toy is not only cute, it comes with accessories from the show’s memorable Baby Yoda moments including a Sorgan frog and a bone broth bowl.

$24.99 | 👉 Purchase here

‘DC: Women of Action’ book of illustrated ‘bios’

(Chronicle Books)

Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batwoman and Harley Quinn are just a few of DC’s better-known comic book characters. Packed with gorgeous illustrations, “DC: Women of Action” by Shea Fontana spotlights the many female heroes and villains of the DC universe as well as the women who have helped the development of these characters along the way.

$29.95 | 👉 Purchase here



The Flash Central City jersey

(BoxLunch)

Barry Allen is the fastest man alive — which is an incredible advantage in just about every competitive team sport. BoxLunch’s The Flash jersey also gives much deserved love to Central City itself, because Gotham and Metropolis are not the only superhero cities in the DC universe.

$38.90 | 👉 Purchase here

‘Wonder Woman 1984' track jacket

(Her Universe)

“Wonder Woman 1984” may or may not hit theaters in 2020, and fans may or may not feel safe enough to go out to see it. Her Universe’s “Wonder Woman 1984” track jacket is a stylish piece to show your love for the Themysciran warrior princess either way.

$54.90 | 👉 Purchase here

‘Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King of Comics’ comic book biography

(Ten Speed Press)

Jack Kirby’s prolific comics career included co-creating now-famous characters such as Captain America, Thor and Black Panther. Learn more about the life of the man whose creations also include Marvel’s Eternals and DC’s New Gods in Tom Scioli’s comic book biography “Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King of Comics.”

$26.67 | 👉 Purchase here

Lego Art Iron Man portrait set

(Lego)

The Lego Art Iron Man set allows fans to build their own visual tribute to one of Marvel Studios’ greatest heroes. The 3,167-piece set can be assembled (and reassembled) into one of three possible portraits.

$119.99 | 👉 Purchase here

Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian edition

(Hasbro)

Inspired by the Disney+ series, Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian edition involves players traveling around the game board as Mando, Cara Dune, IG-11 or Kuill while buying hideouts, engaging in battles, earning Imperial credits and protecting Baby Yoda, a.k.a. the Child. Landing on the Child space means traveling with the cute character and gaining enhanced special abilities.

$29.97 | 👉 Purchase here

Marvel cloth face masks

(shopDisney.com)

Real heroes wear masks, especially during a pandemic caused by an airborne virus. Disney’s Marvel cloth face masks allow fans to practice safety with their favorite fictional superheroes.

$19.99 | 👉 Purchase here

‘Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook’

(Insight Editions)

Based on celebrity chef Justin Werner’s online video series, “Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook” is packed with dishes inspired by various Marvel characters. And it’s not just for kitchen experts — the 60 recipes featured in the book span a range of skill levels.

$29.99 | 👉 Purchase here

‘Superman Smashes The Klan’ graphic novel

(DC)

Inspired by a 1940s radio serial, “Superman Smashes The Klan” features the Man of Steel embracing his identity as an extraterrestrial immigrant as he befriends Roberta Lee, the daughter of a Chinese American family that is being targeted by local white supremacists. It’s with Roberta’s help that Superman is able to defeat the Klan in this graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru.

$16.99 | 👉 Purchase here

‘X-Men: The Art and Making of The Animated Series’ illustrated history

(Abrams Books)

“X-Men: The Animated Series” ran from 1992 to ’97 and remains one of the best on-screen adaptations of Charles Xavier’s superhero team. Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald — who both worked on the series — offer a behind-the-scenes look packed with commentary and never-before-seen concept art, storyboards and more in “X-Men: The Art and Making of The Animated Series.”

$46 |👉 Purchase here

