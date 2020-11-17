12 indie holiday craft fairs you can still shop this year, in person and online

In this unusual holiday season, some beloved traditions, such as shopping at holiday craft fairs, will be different or nonexistent because of the coronavirus.

The popular Renegade and Echo Park craft fairs are postponing events until 2021, while others are finding new ways to connect with shoppers.

Several holiday markets plan in-person shopping events despite COVID-19, with outdoor staging, limited entrance, mask mandates and touchless payment.

Want to buy a gift for the holidays from the person who made it? Here are 12 holiday markets you can shop online and in person while supporting local artists and small businesses. Know of an event we missed? Alert us, and we’ll add it. If you do shop online, shipping might be delayed because of the holidays and the pandemic.

Nov. 28, Small Business Saturday

Unique Markets L.A. Holiday Market

The 13th annual Unique Market moves from the penthouse of the California Market Center to an outdoor venue at the sprawling Row DTLA. “Same festive atmosphere with music and a great curation of L.A.-area only sellers — just outdoors and [with] only 25% of sellers and attendees,” said Sonja Rasula, founder and chief executive of Unique Markets. Two of the lanes at Row DTLA will be transformed into a festive, pedestrian-only market. Face masks will be required, and booths will be spaced more than eight feet apart.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28-29

Where: Row DTLA, 777 S. Alameda Street, downtown Los Angeles

Admission: $10 and $20. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Children 12 and younger are free but must be registered. There will be no tickets on sale on the day of the event.

Info: uniquemarkets.com

Jackalope Virtual Holiday Market

The annual market, which is normally held outdoors in Pasadena and Burbank, will feature more than 150 artisans, crafters and DIY enthusiasts from around the country in an online format. Shoppers can expect original fashion and jewelry designs, ceramics, home decor, paper goods, art and apothecary goods. Meet the makers on Instagram Live, Saturdays at 11 a.m.

When: Nov. 28 - Dec. 18

Info: jackalopeartfair.com

West Coast Craft

Long a favorite with local designers who make the trek to San Francisco, the West Coast Craft Fair is hosting a one-day outdoor market at Fort Mason Center along San Francisco Bay. The event will feature more than 60 artists and craftspeople, all of whom reside in the Bay Area. Safety measures include mandatory masks, monitored capacity, hand-sanitizing stations and 10 feet distancing between booths.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 12

Where: Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco

Tickets: Free

Info: westcoastcraft.com

Markets for Makers

To support more than 70 makers from around the world, this fair is virtual for the holidays. From salty body scrubs made in Florida to intricate jewelry handcrafted in Oakland, the online market offers a variety of small-batch items you won’t find in stores.

When: Live now

Info: marketsformakers.com

Crafty Wonderland Virtual Fair

In place of its annual holiday market, the Portland-based store is offering a Month of Makers online with artist interviews, how-to projects and two virtual markets on Nov. 29 and Dec. 12. During the markets, vendors will be live on Instagram offering studio tours, sharing products and hosting workshops, allowing shoppers to interact with vendors. To shop, click on the links listed on the website and purchase online.

When: Nov. 28 and Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Info: craftywonderland.com

Plant Provocateur Holiday Pop Up

At this outdoor pop-up, Hank Jenkins of the Plant Provocateur will offer custom holiday wreaths, essential oil burners, plant care kits (includes a brass watering can, moisture meter and plant mister), fun marimo (green algae ball) accessories, rare plants and a new custom candle called Golden Nocturne.

When: Nov. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Gilly’s Flowers, 3936 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

Info: plantprovocateur.com

Grand Central Market Bazaar

Local independent artisans and makers set up inside the downtown food emporium weekly, offering one-of-a-kind handcrafted gifts, home decor, vintage apparel and wellness products.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays

Where: 317 S. Broadway, downtown Los Angeles

Info: grandcentralmarket.com

Dec. 5

Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace

Staged in the outdoor courtyard of the museum (formerly known as the Craft and Folk Art Museum) over three weekends, the Holiday Marketplace will showcase a different group of artisans each week. Guests will also be able to shop a selection of gifts from the Craft Contemporary Store as well as the Bill Stern collection of ceramics.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19

Where: 5814 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Tickets: Free with a suggested donation to the museum

Info: craftcontemporary.org



Sawdust Festival Weekend Marketplace

More than 45 vendors will share their work at this outdoor marketplace mounted in a 3-acre eucalyptus grove. Visitors can anticipate ceramics, jewelry and art as well as live music, outdoor dining and glassblowing demonstrations.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends through Dec. 20

Where: 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

Tickets: $10; children free

Info: sawdustartfestival.org

Indie Craft Experience Shop in Place

The Atlanta-based craft fair will showcase artists from around the country in a virtual format this year. Artists will share handcrafted goods and vintage items as well as live studio tours and demonstrations.

When: Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Info: ice-atlanta.com

Dec. 12

Creative Communal Pop-up

This open-air market designed for families will include locally made ceramics, jewelry, candles and home goods. There will be live music and a food truck. Children and dogs are allowed.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19

Where: Himalayan Grill parking lot, 16278 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

Info: creativecommunal.com

Dec. 13

Handmade Market Collective

Shop for locally made macrame plant hangers, jewelry, soaps, candles and ceramics at this outdoor community bazaar. Third-party sellers are not allowed, so expect to meet your maker. Safety precautions include social distancing, mask requirements and hand sanitizer.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Hugo’s Tacos parking lot, 3300 Glendale Blvd, Atwater Village

Info: handmademarketcollective.com

